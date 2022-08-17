Best of Beauty 2022 : Top Moisturisers

Once your skin is squeaky clean, the first step to rehydrate and prep for the rest of your routine is tone, tone, tone. In fact, there’s a popular “multiple skin” method of layering toners of different consistencies for the ultimate hydrating boost – one we love to do during the colder months.

Best Moisturisers for 2022

From day to night and beyond, seal in all your prior skincare steps with a moisturiser that’s calming and soothing. Here are the judges’ picks of their crème de la crème.

Sisley All Day All Year

Designed to work against environmental aggressors, this day-specific moisturiser supports the skin with smooth, hydrating botanicals while also acting as a physical shield to protect against UVA and UVB rays.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-free Gel Cream

Designed for normal and oily skin types, this shine-reducing, cooling gel moisturiser works to deliver 24-hour hydration, leaving skin feeling refreshed and more balanced. Ideal for warmer months and muggier days.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

Science-backed skincare brand Augustinus Bader’s latest cream created specifically to stand the test of time in humid, congested climates scores high with our judges for its calming and hydrating formula with a matte finish.

