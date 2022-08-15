Best of Beauty 2022 : Top Serums

Packed with a concentrated blend of only the best ingredients to enhance your complexion and perfect your skin tone, we’ve got the scoop on a range of serums, from cult classics to the new-new.

Best Serums for 2022

Noble Panacea The Absolute Intense Renewal Serum

Founded by Nobel Laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart, the brand’s meticulous development has produced skincare products that provide unparalleled transformational efficacy with pharmaceutical grade purity and active ingredients. The serum promotes cell regeneration and nourishment for more lumionous skin.

Shisedo Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate

Formulated with potent and holistic ingredients such as reishi and roselle extract, Shiseido’s top-selling serum enhances circulation flow and boosts collagen production for vibrant, radiant skin.

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate

After oohing at the gorgeous bottle, dispense one or two drops of this luxurious concoction – inspired by the rays of golden hour in the Swiss Alps – to replenish and revitalise tired skin.

Clarins Double Serum

The brand’s most powerful age-control concentrate is a best-seller for good reason – the formula combines 21 anti-ageing water and oil-soluble ingredients in one bottle for the ultimate protection.

