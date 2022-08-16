facebook

Best of Beauty 2022 : Top Sunscreens

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
16 Aug 2022
Beauty & Wellness
Best Sunscreens for 2022

Incorporating sun care early was a unanimous consensus from our judges when it comes to skincare tips – and for good reason, too. Prevention is better than cure, as the old adage foes, so here are their picks for optimal protection.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Another product with a cult following, this totally invisible sunscreen is weightless, scentless, and leaves behind a velvety finish. With an oil-free and antioxidant-rich formula, it also works wonders as a make-up-gripping primer, while providing all-day SPF 40 protection.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Gel

This waterproof winner that everyone keeps returning to was upgraded earlier this year with a new formula to effectively prevent UV damage with Aqua Booster EX, while keeping the skin moisturised with a combination of plant-based beauty-essence ingredients. It’s an honest, fuss-free option suitable for all skin types.

Best Sunscreens

Diorsnow Ultimate UV Shield

This featherweight formula provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays as well as oxidative stress induced by blue light and infrared rays – your best ally in the combat against hyperpigmentation and photo-ageing.

Guerlain Orchidée ImpérialeBrightening Global UV Protector

Using Orchid Noble light Technology and moringa extract, this SPF 50+ formula fights external aggressors that accelerate appearance of dark spots. It also contains a blend of micro-pearls and pigments to instantly create even skin tone and leaves a subtle radiant glow – perfect for make-up-free days.

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
