Best of Beauty 2022 : Top Toners

Once your skin is squeaky clean, the first step to rehydrate and prep for the rest of your routine is tone, tone, tone. In fact, there’s a popular “multiple skin” method of layering toners of different consistencies for the ultimate hydrating boost – one we love to do during the colder months.

Best Toners for 2022

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore Refining Toner Serum

Known to be the best toner-serum combo in the market, this is Rihanna’s personal favourite step in her skincare routine for a reason. The serum has a unique thick texture that nourishes and hydrates the skin thoroughly – plus, it doubles dark spots and uneven skin tone.

Botanic Pretti5 Antioxidant Hydrating Toning Essence

Harnessing the power of provitamin B5 and alpha-glucan oligosaccharide, this lightweight toner balances the skin’s natural pH and delivers hydration to it’s deepest levels with traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients such as goldflower root and snow mushroom extracts.

Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-extract Alcohol-free Toner

Formulated with whole flowers and pure extracts to soothe and improve problematic areas, this is a go-to for those with combination complexions. Its alcohol-free formula is gentle but effective in balancing and protecting the skin’s integrity.

Meet the Best of Beauty 2022 Judges here

“Best Toners” is part of an ongoing series, keep an eye on this page for more