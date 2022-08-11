Best of Beauty 2022: Meet The Judges

Given the overflowing variety of lotions and potions that promise a world of difference to our complexions, we’ve gathered a panel of beauty and lifestyle mavens to shed light on their skincare heroes and best new finds.

From skincare steps one to ten and beyond, we bring you a comprehensive round up of the best beauty products of the past 12 months.

Meet the Judges

JESSICA JANN

Jessica Jann wears many hats: actress, beauty entrepreneur, influencer and, recently, mother. She juggles running her social-media marketing firm with her Tsim Sha Tsui beauty centre Jessica Beauty – and all while maintaining a flawless face. For Jann, beauty starts internally – “Taking care of one’s health is key” – while also curating a good, daily skincare ritual. As a new mum, her recent favourite wind-down routine includes putting on a show while relaxing in bed with a facemark on.

ELLIE FURUYA

If there’s one constant in life for lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur Ellie Furuya, it’s her skincare routine. Even when taking the massive leap of faith last year in launching her eco-luxe swimwear brand, Rii Swim, she faithfully maintained her glowing appearance as a form of therapeutic self-care.

SAPPHIRE SHEN

Hong Kong-based makeup artist and creative director Sapphire Shen is enthusiastic and passionate about editorial and creative make-up. She believes make-up goes beyond simply making oneself beautiful, and can be a form of art, self-expression and empowerment. To ensure she maintains a good canvas for experimenting with make-up, Shen began her daily skincare routine at the age of 14 and has all the answers for sensitive and dry skin types.

NOEL LI

Jetsetter Noel Li believes fashion is an integral part of travel, which is why over the years the content he creates has grown to cover men’s beauty, watches, fashion and lifestyle. Believing firmly that “you can freeze your age but not reverse it”, Li urges everyone to start a skincare routine in their early twenties to stay looking youthful.

ALEXANDRA LEUNG

Hong Kong born-and-bred Alexandra Leung is one-half of Monogic, the digital consultancy she co-founded with her partner in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. As well as running her business, Leung has a fast-growing social-media profile sharing beauty tips, skincare and make-up products. She also has a deep interest in traditional Cantonese Opera, having practised it growing up.

RUBY KWAN

Banker by day, fashionista by night is how most people would describe Ruby Kwan, for whom beauty is all about ageing gracefully. She thinks no one should be defined by a fine line or a a spot on their skin; rather, a person with a good heart filled with grace and gratitude is naturally beautiful inside and out.

VERONICA LI

It’s impossible to describe Veronica Li in a few words. From fashion styling and image consulting to art direction and digital content creation, she’s done it all. With sensitive and combination skin, Li has taken a very personal journey to find products that work for her, but her years of trial and error have made her something of an expert in all things skincare.

Check back week by week as we share the full interviews with the judges of Best of Beauty 2022 and to discover the winning products