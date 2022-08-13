Best of Beauty 2022: Top Exfoliators

No one wants to spend hard-earned cash on skincare that delivers empty promises and brings more value in opulent packaging than the ingredients held within. To help you make more informed shopping choices, our expert judges share their thoughts on the best beauty products of 2022.

Best Exfoliators for 2022

Gone are the days of harsh facial scrubs that cause micro tears. No, no – we’re all for cosmetically elegant formulas that slough off dead skin in the gentlest way possible. Our panel’s picks include a range of physical and chemical exfoliants that help clean pores fora brighter, more even complexion.

Tatcha Rice Polish

This water-activated exfoliant uses finely ground Japanese rice bran, papaya enzymes and liquorice-root extract to polish and rejuvenate the skin to give you a smooth, make-up-ready canvas. The pH-neutral, amino-acid base formula effectively cleanses the skin without stripping essential moisture – a good choice for those with sensitive skin.

Pixi Glow Tonic

Thisa award-winning toner deeply cleanses and gently exfoliates all skin types in a single easy step. Enriched with glycolic acid, the formula sweeps away impurities from the pores and hydrates the skin with aloe vera. Use daily in the morning and evening for a healthy and radiant complexion.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel

This two-step peel eliminate dull skin cells with a trio of powerful exfoliating acids while also infusing the skin with balancing, soothing and anti-ageing ingredients. A perfect introduction for those unfamiliar with AHAs, this treatment brightens the face while simultaneously reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

Known to be the ultimate treatment that reverses ultra-stubborn, dull and uneven skin, this product boasts an impressive 25 percent AHA and 2 percent BHA blend of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric and salicylic acids – a recipe for surface-level and deep exfoliation that promises to visibly smooth the texture of your skin.

