Best of Beauty 2022: Top Make-Up Removers

No one wants to spend hard-earned cash on skincare that delivers empty promises and brings more value in opulent packaging than the ingredients held within. To help you make more informed shopping choices, our expert judges share their thoughts on the best beauty products of 2022.

Best Make-up Removers for 2022

Given Hong Kong’s humidity and traffic pollution, we need the best dirt-dissolving and make-up-melting formula we can get our hands on. Our top four make-up removers include two oils and two balms expertly picked by our judges as the ultimate staples for your vanity because, after all, the best canvas is one that’s squeaky clean.

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-melting Butter Cleanser

Created with a nourishing combination of oils and antioxidant-rich fruit extracts, this delightful, aptly named butter cleanser also comes packaged with a little magnetic spoon for a fuss-free experience because, let’s be honest, no one likes to be honest, no one likes having precious skincare products trapped under their nails.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

This innovative balm with its blend of papaya extract, sunflower oil, lime, bergamot and orange essential oils smells like a tropical vacation. The sorbet-like texture that melts upon contatct with skin then bacomes a milky lather, making cleansing a most enjoyable experience.

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil

Utilising holistic, natural luxury ingredients has been the core philosophy of Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo since it first saw the light of day. This blend of traditional herbal oils and extracts delivers moisture to the skin while cleansing and removing impurities, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed.

Fancl Mild Cleansing Oil

This bottle is a cult classic – and a repeat winner in the Prestige Beauty Awards – for good reason. Dissolving even the most stubborn waterproof make-up with minimal effort, this formula also gently stimulates clogged pores to help remove unsightly sebaceous filaments, improving the look of skin texture.

