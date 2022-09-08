Bobbi Brown on Her New Advisory Role With Augustinus Bader

Award-winning skincare brand Augustinus Bader recently announced a new partnership with beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur Bobbi Brown. She steps in as Chief Creative Advisor to work in close collaboration on creative and product ideation and more.

What does beauty mean to you?

What’s most beautiful to me is a person who is happy, confident and who embraces who they are, flaws and all. That’s the new standard of beauty and it transcends generations.

What is your skin type and when did you start incorporating skincare into your daily routine?

My skin tends to be dry, so my daily routine has always involved a range of products that add hydration. My routine varies depending on what my skin needs that day. If I wake up very dehydrated, I’m using an eye cream, a serum and a rich cream. While other days, I might just be using my Jones Road Miracle Balm which is full of natural, hydrating ingredients.

What is a common misconception about beauty or skincare?

One of the biggest mistakes I see is that most of us don’t drink enough water and that shows up in our faces. Your skin is the largest organ in your body so if you’re keeping well-hydrated throughout the day, your skin is naturally going to look better. When skin isn’t well moisturized, it looks dull, tired, and older than it really is. Drinking plenty of water and using the right moisturizer will make skin look fresher, smoother and healthier.

How did you first hear about Augustinus Bader?

I learned about Augustinus Bader through their CFO David Nass, who was my CFO during all the years that I was at Bobbi. He’s the guy that taught me everything I needed to know about business. He went to work with Bader and sent me The Rich Cream which was a game-changer. I honestly have tried almost every cream and this was the greatest thing. I saw an instant difference the first time I used it and I’ve been hooked ever since.

Augustinus Bader The Cream and The Rich Cream

What makes Augustinus Bader skincare stand out over their competitors?

I think the fact that the brand is backed by over 30 years of research by a world renowned scientist, professor, and doctor of regenerative medicine, Professor Augustinus Bader. His patented discovery of TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) technology, which is in all the products, is revolutionary – just look at the clinical and user trials on their site. Plus, I’ve seen the transformation my skin has experienced using The Rich Cream.

What’s a dream product you’d like to create with the Augustinus Bader team?

I see such potential for this brand beyond what they’re doing in health, wellness and natural beauty. And honestly, they’re killing it already and they’ve only scratched the surface. It’s a bit too soon to speak to specific initiatives but Charles and I are both entrepreneurs at heart — we each have plenty of ideas. I have so many different creative interests and outlets – my podcasts, my industry network of friends, photographers, my experience as a certified health and wellness coach — I see so many opportunities to leverage.

What’s a skincare tip you’d like to share?

Keep your skincare routine simple. I also believe that following a regular wellness routine of drinking lots of water, eating well and incorporating good fats into your diet throughout the day makes a huge difference in the health of your skin.

