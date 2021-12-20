Augustinus Bader: The Best Skincare of All Time? (A Christmas Giveaway)

With less than a couple of weeks to go until the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time for the annual Prestige Christmas Giveaway. From December 13th to 24th, we’re offering Prestige Online readers the chance to win amazing prizes each and every day on Instagram, as we count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Whether you’re stuck on your gift list, sick of shopping, or just in need of a treat, here’s just a little something from us to you, to thank you for being our loyal readers.

Giveaway Day 7: The Cream of Augustinus Bader

The jury’s out. Augustinus Bader is the best skincare of all time, according to WWD Beauty Inc, who put together the definitive list of top skincare products by harnessing the voices of authority in the beauty world – experts such as founders, retailers, influencers, editors, analysts and artists in the field.

If the word of the “industry bible” of beauty is anything to go by, you’re now looking at the Number 1 product – Augustins Bader’s heroes The Cream and The Rich Cream occupy the top spot on the list. According to the beauty panel, it’s “the combination of the right product launched at the right time in the right way. It does what it says it’s going to do.”

And what it says it’ll do is this: The Cream, inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, is an ultra-lightweight and instantly hydrating cream that promises even out the skin’s tone and texture, restoring vibrancy, health and radiance back to tired-looking skin.

The Outcome from the 30-year Research

Developed by Professor Augustinus Bader, a leading scientist in the stem cell biology field, The Cream is the outcome of his 30-year exploration of perfecting the skin healing and reawakening process.

Bader used natural ingredients to create an optimal environment for the body’s repair and renewal. The brand’s proprietary Trigger Factor Complex (TCF8), combines natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules in a unique formula that helps transform the complexion and replenish moisture. It’s the key to transformative properties in Augustinus Bader’s skincare.

Winter weather tends to dry and dull out our skin. The Cream can ensure your skin maintains its glossy glow for the holiday season.

How to Enter

At Prestige, we will be giving five 50ml The Cream of Augustinus Bader to five winners separately. To enter, head to our Instagram page @PrestigeHK and follow the instructions.

Terms & Conditions:

By entering this Prestige giveaway, you will be bound by these terms and conditions and acknowledge that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.

This giveaway is open to Hong Kong residents only and entrants must be over the age of eighteen (18).

Entrants must follow our Instagram page and set their profile to public in order for their entry to be valid.

The giveaway prize is live for five (5) days only.

Entries will be accepted within the five (5) days of posting the feature. Thereafter the giveaway for that prize will close and the winner will be announced.

Winners will be contacted and asked to provide their full name and contact details via Instagram within 48 hours.

Winners will be instructed on how to claim their prize by email.

Winners must respond to redeem the prize within seven (7) days of the prize announcement, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.

Prestige reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice.

Photos are for reference only.