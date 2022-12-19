Nailing Christmas: Holiday Nail Art

With just two weeks to Christmas, it’s time to call your closest nail salon – there’s nothing quite like getting holiday nails to feel the holiday spirit 24/7. What’s more, grab your friends – at Eightyeight and Mandarin Salon, you can get pampered and party-ready at the same time.

We speak to their nail specialists to find out what the latest trends are for the festive season.

Eightyeight nail salon

Eightyeight opened its new flagship boutique on Wellington Street, decked in silvery tones, decorative mirrors and wildflowers for a modern, yet feminine atmosphere. Clients paying a solo visit to the salon can opt for a plush seat on the ground floor, which is thoughtfully sectioned to create a sense of privacy. But for a private party, you could book a room on the second floor, and enjoy your nail treatments with your group of closest friends.

Eightyeight’s nail specialist says the recent trend has been “leaning to a cuter and funner direction”.

“Clients have been asking for a lot of Christmas graphics,” says its nail specialist. “And for customers who would like to be more subtle, they ask for festive colours such as green, gold, red or white to be used for French nails, simple lines or flower nail art.”

Glittery french tips

Christmas decals and stickers

Holiday nail colours

Cat eye trend

If you want something that could last over the Christmas period and into the new year, opt for the shiny cat-eye treatment, which involves a hypnotic line of shimmer across the centre of your nail, much like the pupil slits in a feline’s eye. “Shiny cat eye is still the all-time favourite”, according to Eightyeight, “as ’tis the season for glitter after all”!

Mandarin Salon

At the Mandarin Salon, manicures and pedicures this season comes with a crisp glass of bubbly champagne. For a polished look, their specialists recommend a stylish French tip – you can choose from a wide range of shellac colours but gold and silver is our recommendation for a touch of glam.

For more Christmas content, holiday gift guides and festive experiences, click here.