Dr Lisa Chan on Facial Fillers and the Art of Feeling Good

Advances in medical science mean there are now myriad ways to tackle age-revealing wrinkles, writes Dr Lisa Chan.

Wrinkles, the American writer Mark Twain wryly observed, are there to tell us where smiles have been. Thanks to some remarkable advances in science, however, they no longer have to tell everyone else our age. More people have turned to hyaluronic acid fillers or collagen biostimulators in the hope of defying the process of ageing and eliminating wrinkles with increasingly impressive results as treatments have become more sophisticated in the past decade. Patients often ask me which one will work best for them. They are different treatments and work in different ways and the best option – as ever – depends on the individual.

Hyaluronic Acid Fillers

Hyaluronic acid fillers are like a clay that sculpts the face and is slowly absorbed by the body. They fill deep lines in the skin, adding structure and symmetry to the patient’s face and making it more rounded in places where volume has been lost. Their effectiveness is boosted because they trap water from surrounding areas, acting like a sponge in the skin to revitalise it and make the face look fresher, softer and younger. The fillers mimic the skin’s production of collagen to fill out lines and sunken areas and make the skin more elastic. Hyaluronic acid fillers can add volume to the face and to the lips and can be used to treat both light and deep wrinkles, as well as the cheeks, nose, chin, and lips. The filler is usually broken down within the skin over a period of time, depending on how much is used and in which area. Their lifespan is usually between six and 18 months.

Collagen Biostimulators

Collagen biostimulators are like seeds planted into areas where patients want to stimulate collagen growth and then take root and reshape the area over a period of months. They offer more than just a filling effect. In fact, while they give some initial volume, they really work over time to stimulate natural collagen growth for long-lasting fullness. Collagen is the protein that keeps skin tight and smooth, and introducing it regenerates the top layer of skin to repair damage. After the age of 25, our bodies reduce their production of collagen, so stimulating its growth increases its capacity for self-repair to levels we enjoyed in our youth. The results of collagen-stimulating fillers are more gradual but long-lasting than hyaluronic acid fillers.

Which filler is best for me?

Both hyaluronic acid and collagen fillers are highly effective – and both can make a striking difference to your skin and facial features. A consultation with your doctor will give the knowledge and guidance you need to make an informed choice. Remember, what works for other people won’t necessarily work for you. We should treat our skin based upon what it needs, rather than what the newest available treatment is or what is trending on social media. Your face is unique, so treat it that way.

Learn more about Dr Lisa Chan and her services here