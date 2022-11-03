Festive Perfumes and Candles to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

Serge Lutens Collection Noire Xmas Limited Set

This Christmas season, Serge Lutens invites us into his miniature marine universe (inspired by his horoscope, the Pisces) through the beautiful illustrations on the holiday packaging. Inside, you’ll find the L’Orpheline EDP, a spicy yet delicate scent that contains notes of pepper, musk and incense. The limited set comes with the original perfume in 50ml plus a purse spray in a smaller 10ml bottle. Available now at Serge Lutens boutiques at K11 Musea and ifc mall.