The Eyes Have It: Dr Lisa Chan on Fox Eye Thread Lifts

Fox eye thread lifts are increasingly a thing these days, writes Dr Lisa Chan, who explains how the best results can be achieved.

It’s the beguiling look that’s taking catwalks and red carpets by storm. Fox eyes are turning heads as the feline, almond-shaped gaze of stars such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Megan Fox beguiles and entrances fans worldwide.

There’s a recent layman’s term, “fox eye thread lift”, which refers to a non-invasive procedure that creates a wide eyed appearance with a lifted brow. As well as creating an instant cat-eyed look, thread-lifting can also be carried out to change the shape of the eyes and to improve the signs of ageing by eliminating sagging in the upper eyelid.

Fox eye thread lifts are conducted under local anaesthetics in a procedure that takes less than 30 minutes. Dissolvable threads are inserted under the skin at the outer corners of the eye, with small cones that anchor below the skin and achieve a lifting effect when tightened.

There’s an added benefit, too. The procedure boosts collagen production, having a regenerative impact on the skin that further improves its texture within weeks of the thread lift. Demand for thread lifts generally comes from two categories of patients:

• Young people who want to change the appearance of their eyes and shape of their brows

• Women and men in their forties and fifties who want a brow lift to improve the sagging eyelids and wrinkles

Carried out professionally, a fox eye thread lift won’t lead to a permanent change to your appearance. The threads will naturally dissolve in six to nine months, though some threads can last for up to two years. The benefits of collagen regeneration will last longer.

However, since some patients may experience swelling and bruises for a few days to a week after the thread-lifting procedure, it’s worth avoiding socialising for a few days until these signs have subsided.

In rare situations, fox eye thread lift may also cause headaches (known as “threadaches”), which can last from four to six weeks.

As an alternative to thread lifts, the fox eye look can also be achieved with combination therapy with minimal downtime using radiofrequency, botulinum toxin, and hyaluronic acid.

Monopolar radiofrequency treats lax skin and wrinkles on the eyelids and the skin surrounding the eyes. The treatment may leave patients with minor swelling or temporary redness, but this usually fades within 24 hours.

Botulinum toxin can be used to create a more open look to the eyes by relaxing the muscle around them, which results in eyes remaining open when we smile and making them look larger.

Hyaluronic acid, meanwhile, can be used to address volume loss in the area around the eyes and create a natural lifting effect that results in less dark circles under the eyes and fewer fine lines.

Non-surgical fox eye lifts are temporary. If you want to keep the look, you’ll need to repeat the procedure periodically. Surgery, by contrast, will make the effect permanent, which may appeal to patients with advanced sagging around the eyes, but it also carries a higher risk. And remember: while they may be all the rage now, fox eyes won’t necessarily be in vogue forever – so an advantage of non-permanent changes in the appearance is that they enable you to keep up with trends while not ending up out of style.

