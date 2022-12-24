facebook

Just A List of 13 Last Minute Beauty Gifts You Can Get Now at Sephora

By Joey Wong
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
If you’ve just realised it’s Christmas tomorrow, your shopping list might look incredibly daunting right now. Make it easy on yourself: there’s a lot you can check off in one go at Sephora.

Tarte: Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Palette

There’s a lot you can do with 36 shades of eyeshadow, especially considering the finishes in these Tarte palettes range from metallics to shimmer to mattes.

Sephora Collection: Wishing You Blockbuster Makeup Palette

Everything you could ever need for a full-face of make-up, stored in one, handy palette.

Rare Beauty: Soft Pink Liquid Blush 3-Piece Trio Set

A pro-tip for anyone who’s never used Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes: a little goes a long, long way.

Glow Recipe: Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Multi-Use Highlighting Serum Jumbo Size

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops devotees rejoice, there’s now a supersized version of it.

Farmacy: Holiday Party Green Clean Trio

And at the end of the day, you’re always going to need cleansing balms to squeegee off your night’s look. Why not have cleansing balms in every (three) scents?

Sephora Collection: Wishing You Advent Calendar Set

Here’s the thing about purchasing an advent calendar at the end of advent: you can open the doors all in one go.

GHD: Unplugged Cordless Styler Gift Set

Look, ma, no cords! There’s nothing more finicky than having to manoeuvre a length of wire from an outlet just a foot too far from your vanity mirror. No longer.

K18: Reset + Repair Hair Kit

Your bleached blonde friend will thank you.

OUAI: Better Together Kit

Alongside excellent haircare benefits, every single one of OUAI’s products also smell like a dream. Win-win.

Nonfiction: Hand Cream Mini Trio

One for your purse, one for the office and one for the bed-side table. Or one for each of your three friends’ stockings.

PF Candle: No. 04: Teakwood & Tobacco Soy Candle

The perfect gift for any acquaintance or twice-removed cousin.

Maison Margiela: Replica Miniature Candle Set

Maison Margiela’s three-set candles spell out exactly where you’d be able to find me this Christmas morning: in a Bubble Bath or By The Fireplace on a Lazy Sunday Morning.

Drunk Elephant: Night Kit

What’s a drunken White Elephant party without a Drunk Elephant skincare gift set?

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.

