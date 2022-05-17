20 Musicians and Artists Who Have Their Own Beauty Brands

These beauty brands by artists will help you achieve that A-list look.

Brand endorsements, album promotions and collaborations with global fashion and beauty houses — musicians have long been the face of the glamour and beauty world. Setting trends and raising the glamour quotient is their second nature, such that hawk-eyed fans take serious notes from their looks to recreate them. No wonder several A-list music artists decided to launch their own beauty brands.

Needless to say, these business ventures are as successful as their albums. From perfumes to makeup lines to hair care ranges, the rise in celebrity business ventures knows no bounds. Despite tough competition from already existing big market players, these beauty houses have a strong foothold in the market. Take for instance Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty or Harry Styles’ Pleasing. Other names like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, JLo and DJ Khaled, too, are part of this luxe business sector.

Why are celebrity beauty brands gaining attention?

With the recent rise in the number of music artists venturing into this genre, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that we are living in an era of celebrity beauty brands. It is not just the star’s name, which is the reason behind the label’s immense popularity. Takers love the premium quality, scientific research and thoughtful approach to the development of the products. Natural ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free production and smooth texture contribute towards the label’s high brand value and global fame.

Keeping the environment in mind and taking the sustainability route is a major driving principle for these celebrities, who have launched their own beauty brands. Making it safe for the planet, going animal-friendly and ensuring finesse with every application of the products, is a major task. And, these musicians and artists have nailed it smoothly.

Here are some of the widely-loved skincare brands and cosmetic lines owned by musicians and artists, that are sure to elevate your look and give an added confidence.

Take a look at these musicians and artists who have their own beauty brands

(Main image credit: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA/ @fentybeauty/ Instagram; featured image credit: Eilish Fragrance/ @billieeilishfragrances/ Instagram)