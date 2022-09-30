facebook

By Joey Wong
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
30 Sep 2022
Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is Here – But Not For Long

The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.

Yes, it’s September. And yes, we’ve not yet crossed the threshold of Halloween, nor Thanksgiving, nor has the weather here in Hong Kong been anywhere close to the bandwidth that can be comfortably characterised as ‘sweater weather’, let alone Christmassy weather. But if one must be an early Christmas bird – a cardinal? – in the run-up to the holiday season, let it be at the behest of one of the greatest collation of beauty products of, possibly, all time.

Now in its fifth consecutive iteration, Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar sells out fast. Really fast. And with over HK$7,000 dollars worth of full-sized products – that number doesn’t even include the minis or smaller sized selection – sold for a fraction at HK$2,600, it’s not difficult to see why.

This year, the 25-count listing, of which 13 are full-sized, showcases editor favourites like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum, Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster serum and MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask among its ranks. And if you’re especially savvy, you’d know these skincare-make-up products will make killer stocking stuffers for 25 friends. Or, you know, 25 killer stocking stuffers all for yourself.

Spoiler alert! Every single full-sized item in Net-a-Porter’s 2022 Advent Calendar:

Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in ‘Nude Romance’

Retails for HK$195

Get it here

Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster

Retails for HK$833.18

Get it here

Balmain’s Silk Perfume

Retails for HK$390

Get it here

Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick in ‘Brûlée’

Retails for HK$375

Get it here

BBB London’s Super Grip Tweezers

Retails for HK$160

Get it here

Wander’s Double Date Eye Duo in ‘Smitten/Swoon’

Retails for HK$190

Get it here

Aromatherapy Associates’ Deep Relax Roller Ball

Retails for HK$245

Get it here

Agent Nateur’s holi(bright) Face Mask

Retails for HK$650

Get it here

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Good C – Vitamin C Serum

Retails for HK$1,270

Get it here

Surratt Beauty’s Relevée Lash Curler

Retails for HK$265

Get it here

FaceGym’s Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha

Retails for HK$480

Get it here

Aurelia’s Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser

Retails for HK$329

Get it here

Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil

Retails for HK$1,930

Get it here

And all 12 minis in the Advent Calendar…

This Works’ Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Get it here

MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask

Get it here

Margaret Dabb’s Fabulous Hands Serum

Get it here

Claus Porto’s Cereja Candle

Get it here

Costa Brazil’s Luda Moonlight Body Oil

Get it here

Senteurs D’Orient’s Bath Soap

Get it here

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Body Cream

Get it here

Omoroviza’s Balancing Moisturizer

Get it here

Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser

Get it here

Noble Panacea’s The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm

Get it here

Venns’s Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate

Get it here

Dr. Dennis Gross’ C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum

Get it here

It’d be the holidays before you know it! Get a head-start on holiday shopping with Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar.

Joey Wong
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
