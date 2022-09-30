Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is Here – But Not For Long

The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.

Yes, it’s September. And yes, we’ve not yet crossed the threshold of Halloween, nor Thanksgiving, nor has the weather here in Hong Kong been anywhere close to the bandwidth that can be comfortably characterised as ‘sweater weather’, let alone Christmassy weather. But if one must be an early Christmas bird – a cardinal? – in the run-up to the holiday season, let it be at the behest of one of the greatest collation of beauty products of, possibly, all time.

Now in its fifth consecutive iteration, Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar sells out fast. Really fast. And with over HK$7,000 dollars worth of full-sized products – that number doesn’t even include the minis or smaller sized selection – sold for a fraction at HK$2,600, it’s not difficult to see why.

This year, the 25-count listing, of which 13 are full-sized, showcases editor favourites like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum, Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster serum and MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask among its ranks. And if you’re especially savvy, you’d know these skincare-make-up products will make killer stocking stuffers for 25 friends. Or, you know, 25 killer stocking stuffers all for yourself.

Spoiler alert! Every single full-sized item in Net-a-Porter’s 2022 Advent Calendar:

Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in ‘Nude Romance’ Retails for HK$195 Get it here

Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster Retails for HK$833.18 Get it here

Balmain’s Silk Perfume Retails for HK$390 Get it here

Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick in ‘Brûlée’ Retails for HK$375 Get it here

BBB London’s Super Grip Tweezers Retails for HK$160 Get it here

Wander’s Double Date Eye Duo in ‘Smitten/Swoon’ Retails for HK$190 Get it here

Aromatherapy Associates’ Deep Relax Roller Ball Retails for HK$245 Get it here

Agent Nateur’s holi(bright) Face Mask Retails for HK$650 Get it here

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Good C – Vitamin C Serum Retails for HK$1,270 Get it here

Surratt Beauty’s Relevée Lash Curler Retails for HK$265 Get it here

FaceGym’s Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha Retails for HK$480 Get it here

Aurelia’s Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser Retails for HK$329 Get it here

Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil Retails for HK$1,930 Get it here

And all 12 minis in the Advent Calendar…

This Works’ Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Get it here

MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask Get it here

Margaret Dabb’s Fabulous Hands Serum Get it here

Claus Porto’s Cereja Candle Get it here

Costa Brazil’s Luda Moonlight Body Oil Get it here

Senteurs D’Orient’s Bath Soap Get it here

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Body Cream Get it here

Omoroviza’s Balancing Moisturizer Get it here

Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser Get it here

Noble Panacea’s The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm Get it here

Venns’s Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate Get it here

Dr. Dennis Gross’ C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum Get it here

It’d be the holidays before you know it! Get a head-start on holiday shopping with Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar.