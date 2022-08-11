New in Beauty This August 2022: Dior, Tom Ford Beauty, Chanel and More

Everything new in beauty this August 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Shampoos and creams, brand new luxury fragrances and the latest glossy lipsticks. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have makeup, skincare and fragrances to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Chanel

N°1 De Chanel

N°1 De Chanel is paving the way for a new generation of eco-responsible products. Developed with the revitalising benefits of red camellia-flower extract, the line now includes an essence lotion and misted body serum.

Kate Benji

Kate Benji serums

What do you get when you cross professional facialists with marine biotechnology? Kate Benji, a skincare line with super-active botanical formulas to impart a perfectly dewy glow to otherwise dull skin. We’re obsessed with its firming serum and rescue mask.

Noble Panacea

Nobel Pancea The Exceptional

One needn’t have doubts when learning a skincare brand’s founded won a Nobel Prize for his work on molecular motion. Noble Panacea’s latest collection, The Exceptional, includes a vitamin C booster that’s highly concentrated and ground-breaking in its daily capsuled doses.

La Mer

La Mer The Concentrate

La Mer introduces The Concentrate this season, a potent reparative serum to defend skin against free radicals, pollutants and micro-dust. Developed with the regenerative properties of giant sea kelp, the skin becomes soothed and radiant after application.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Fragrance

The newest fragrance by Marc Jacobs is fresh energy personified. Usher in summer with a cloud of bright, bold and juicy tropical fruit top notes encased in base scents of warm, cashmere woods — a most delightful harmony.

Dior

Diorshow Eyeliners

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, then Dior is ensuring that our windows are dressed to perfection. Its new Diorshow collection includes mascaras, eyeshadows and precision felt-tip eyeliners.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Beauty

Shimmer and shine through this season with Tom Ford Beauty’s Soleil Summer Collection. Think silky body oil, finely milled blushes and ultra-shine lipsticks to deliver the ideal pop of brilliance for a barely-there make-up finish.

Aesop

Aesop

Aesop introduces its latest skin-fortifying facial gel: a vitamin bomb combined with hydrating extracts from green tea and chamomile to soothe, nurture and protect the skin, ideal for normal to combination skin types.

King Qualia Medical

King Qualia

Hong Kong beauty clinic King Qualia Medical launches their in-house range of skincare to target skin brightening and renewing, including a serum loaded with vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids. For those stocking up on sun care, the brand has also introduced a broad-spectrum emollient sunscreen with SPF40. Ideal for hot and humid summers.

