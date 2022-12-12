New in Beauty This December 2022: Noble Panacea, SK-II and More

Have you penned your Christmas wishlist yet? If you haven’t, you have time – at least two weeks’ worth of time – and if you have, well, you can still choose to include some fabulous holiday beauty new-ins for Santa to pick-up on his way down the chimney.

As someone (see: hoarder) who’s always been a little bit obsessed with holiday gift sets – so many baby-sized things to try! – Christmas is high time for experimentation. And, yes, Christmas is also high time for stocking up on old, familiar favourites in holiday-ified packaging that sparkles or comes housed in green, red – or both. Either way, it’s a treat.

Christmas Launches: New in Beauty This December 2022

Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0

Christmas is a time for excess. At Drunk Elephant, excess looks a lot like the sixth edition of its limited-time holiday Trunk, stocked to the brim with 10 full-sized products in a fully functional insulated melon-red cooler. Because your skincare deserves pride of place alongside cans of kombucha, soda, fresh-cut fruit – and whatever else that might be best served chill après-ski.

SK-II’s Christmas Facial Treatment Essence

SK-II’s perennial, best-selling hero, the Facial Treatment Essence, has been given a Christmas upgrade. Gone is the familiar brushed-glass exterior and, in its place, a red, fluorescent green or black bottle materialises in, as the brand calls it, a HyperFestive re-design. Though different in exteriority, the aptly nicknamed “miracle water” remains its same, award-winning, Pitera-infused self.

Noble Panacea’s Holiday Sets

Beyond Noble Panacea’s ground-breaking OSMV Technology-laden formulas that restore and strengthen, each of the brand’s seasonal sets, housed in recyclable FSC-certified paper, also come with 100-percent silk sleep masks and pillowcases to further enhance a luxurious, practically decadent slumbering experience. Choose between the Brilliant Eye Awakening Programme or the Absolute Overnight Reset Programme or, as Santa would have it, both, please and thank you.

Diptyque’s Christmas Scents

A starry, starry night marked with constellations lights up Diptyque’s festive gift sets. And at the centre of the Diptyquian galaxy, three limited-edition scents – Sapin (Pine Tree), expressed in notes of mountain pine, mimosa and honeyed winter flowers; Neige (Snow), shimmering softly with heliotrope and white musks; and Étincelles (Spark), kindling with wood fire, coffee and chocolate – distil the very essence of Christmas into scores of wax, wick and magic.

Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Limited-Edition Sets

If, for a moment, you might be able to find a quiet spot to reflect, preferably in view of a canopy of snow-topped evergreens, you might also come to Aveda and 3.1 Phillip Lim’s seasonal inspiration: a mutual awe of nature. This botanical repair strengthening essentials light/rich set also includes a limited-edition graphic-printed hair scarf.

Make Up For Ever’s Limited-Edition Ultra HD Powder

Make Up For Ever is forever touting its Ultra HD Powders – and for good reason, considering the powders, once upon a time, revolutionised the film and TV industry as the finishing touch before a high-definition camera. Just for the holidays, the glossy black-capped favourites have been dressed up for the occasion: in matte red, limited-edition packaging.