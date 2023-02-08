New in Beauty This February 2023: Diptyque, Chanel, Hourglass and More

There’s a lot to love this February, especially when it comes to all things beauty and skincare.

If there’s a month in dedication to all those finicky amorous emotions, it has to February. And if those lips are in need of some pre-Valentine’s Day preparation, there are many, many new smooch-worthy lipsticks to love this month.

New in Beauty This February 2023

NARS Orgasm Collection







Perhaps the most lauded – and audacious – product in NARS’s raunchily-named range (Deep Throat, anyone?), Orgasm, which originated as a cult-favourite blush, is given a next-gen launch this February in limited-edition, peachy-pink packaging. From a nine-count eyeshadow palette; a four-way blush quad (yes, Orgasm is one of the four); two swipe-on Multiples that can be used on eyes, cheeks, lips and the body; and a myriad of sets, it’s all about the big-O this love-filled month.

Diptyque Do Son Limited Editions

How to put scent into words? Into sound? Into images? In the 18 years since Diptyque’s Do Son was released, only now has its narrative detailing founder Yves Coueslant’s magical childhood spent in coastal Vietnam been brought to fantastical, cinematic life through the imaginings of Werlen Meyer studio. And launching alongside the animated short is an evocative series of stunning limited editions.

Chanel N°1 DE CHANEL Rich Revitalising Cream

Harnessing the anti-ageing power of camellia ceramides for the very first time, Chanel has developed the N°1 DE CHANEL Rich Revitalising Cream in the very image of the flower it’s enriched by: the red camellia, radiant, resilient and perpetually regenerative. It’s especially engineered to combat the abrasive effects of cold weather on the complexion.

Tom Ford Rose Prick Collection

Taking on an utterly feminine facelift, Tom Ford’s limited-time collection, inclusive of satin matte lip colours, a cushion compact and two brand-new eyeshadow quads in #01 Forbidden Pink and #35 Rose Topaz, is made perfectly Valentine’s Day-apropos in a soft pink homage to the brand’s Rose Prick eau de parfum.

Augustinus Bader Face Cream Mask

Described by professor Augustinus Bader as “an intelligent treatment for skin restoration”, the Face Cream Mask has two different durations of application: as a quick 10-minute curative or, if your skin needs the extra nourishment, as an overnight treatment. And despite the TFC8-powered cream-mask’s face-focused thesis, be sure to smooth the product onto the neck and décolleté, too.

Aveda Scalp Solutions

Any conversation about signs of ageing often lands squarely on the most measurably obvious: the fine lines, the loss of elasticity, the hyperpigmentation. But the scalp, as Aveda’s brand-new vegan Scalp Solutions franchise intends – inclusive of everything from shampoos and serums to a micro-bristled massager – is yet another area absolutely worth your anti-ageing attentions.

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Crème

There’s no smear better than a smear infused with exclusively harvested black diamond truffle extract. Infused with all that luxuriousness alongside the SIRT-2, youth-sustaining technology engineered from Estée Lauder’s meticulous mechanobiology research, the Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Sculpted Transformation Crème, velvety and soft, is the latest inclusion to the transformative Ultimate Diamond universe.

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick





Of the extensive 21 shades of Hourglass’s high-impact, ultra-hydrating, just-launched Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick range, Red 0, a true red, is rendered from the brand’s special vegan red pigment that replaces industry- standard carmine, horrifically made from crushed insects. We hear Julianne Moore is a big, big fan.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream

Stressed and distressed? Your skin, parched and in need of some intense hydration this winter, feels the same. Practically synonymous to a tall glass of water, Kiehl’s new Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream soothes even the most sensitive of skin types with the anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and clever skin-repairing properties of Colloidal Oatmeal and Beta-Glucan.

Hibernicis

“I have always been particularly passionate about natural skincare and bodycare,” says Hibernicis founder Catherine Logue, who brings years of beauty-industry experience – the latest at Chantecaille – to her very own brand. “For me Ireland is an incredibly beautiful land with a fascinating and complex history and so I started the journey of developing a range which reflects how I feel about Ireland.” Inclusive of a foaming shower gel, body lotion, body serum, exfoliating gel and hand cream, Hibernicis’s current five-count range is driven by a passionate search for the most efficacious, natural and naturally derived ingredients, with seaweed extract a recurring hero contituent.