New in Beauty This January 2023: Fenty Skin, Dior, Hermès and More

If “New Year, new you” is an affirmation much too hackneyed to even consider uttering, how about “New Year, new beauty”? “New Year, new skincare”? “New Year, new … lipstick”?

A fresh-out-the-box face cream most probably won’t help with those resolutions you’re already slacking on, but hey, we’re practicing positive thinking from here on out. And if Rihanna’s brand-new cult EdP might just help us get there, so be it. It’s in with the new this January – at least in your medicine cabinet’s top shelf.

Benefit Cosmetics Disney Princess & Villains Collection











There are always two sides to every story – especially when the story in question is an age-old fairy tale. Whether you identify more as a Disney princess or, maniacal laughter activated, a Disney villain, there’s a Benefit Cosmetics product for you this January. Snow White devotees will find the charming princess on the POREfessional Face Primer, while her antagonist, the Evil Queen receives the POREfessional: Super Setter treatment. And Princess Aurora of the Sleeping Beauty blushes in baby pink with the Dandelion Brightening Blush, while Maleficient zhushes up her brows with Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

“This exudes everything I feel, everything I am and everything I want to be,” says Rihanna of Fenty’s inaugural foray into the redolent world of designer perfumery. Spice-led with notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose, Fenty Eau de Parfum captures an intimate olfactory portrait of the songstress herself. “Once you smell it, you’ll never forget it,” she enthuses. We believe it.

Fenty Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum

Dark spots do not stand a chance against Fenty’s brand-new Watch Ya Tone Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum, an all-star, targeted cocktail of niacinamide, vitamin C, licorice root extract and Barbados cherry that brightens while retaining a comforting, lightweight, non-sticky texture. And better yet, the effects get better with daily use over time.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

It’s in with the new in the laboratories of Dior this January, as creative and image director Peter Philips reinvents a cult favourite: the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer. Now armed with a new 90-percent natural-origin formula, the gloss is, as it always was, ultra-hydrating, ultra- plumping and ultra-high shine, albeit in a cleaner make with brand-new shades in a newly designed case.

Fresh Black Tea Advanced Age Renewal Cream

Retinol has long been heralded for its scientifically proven anti-ageing efficacy but, man, does the application burn. Luckily for us sensitives, Fresh’s brand-new BT Matrix, infused through the Black Tea Advanced Age Renewal Cream, was able to render an all-natural blend of black tea and rambutan leaf extract with, wondrously, retinol-like results. It’s even gentle enough for a twice-a-day application.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick – Blossom Red (Lunar New Year Edition)

Make-up artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury MBE has always insisted: “Lipstick is happiness in a tube!” And it’s thus happiness she’s promising this Year of the Rabbit, with a just-released shade Blossom Red rendered – all orange-red, infused with orchid extract and nestled in a floral-printed bullet just for the occasion – quite beautifully in the brand’s award- winning Matte Revolution formula.

Guerlain Red Vanda Ombres G Eyeshadow Palette

Guerlain’s Ombres G eyeshadow quads have long been housed in containers of gold which, incidentally, would’ve been as celebratory a shade as this Lunar New Year’s red-hot Red Orchid revamp courtesy of artist Frédérique Vermillet. And within the limited-edition Red Vanda palette, Violette Serrat, Guerlain’s make-up creative director, is particularly partial to the satiny pink entry, which she believes “creates radiance”.

Hermès H24 Skincare

Comprehensively cloaked in the sylvan fantasies the H24 eau de parfum headily pursues, Hermès’ new line of high-tech skincare for men encompasses five products – a face moisturiser, face mist, cleansing bar, deodorant spray and deodorant stick – rich in plant energy, with ingredients of natural origin meaningfully utilised. Suitable for all skin types, the brand recommends, in need of reconnection with the natural world.