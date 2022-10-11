New in Beauty This October 2022: Clarins, La Prairie, Byredo and More

Let’s cut to the chase. There will always a brand-new beauty release around the corner; always a new-in potion, lotion, serum, solution and crème-with-the-accent to covet. Here’s where ‘New in Beauty’ comes in: these are Prestige‘s Cliff Notes on what, exactly, you should be keeping your eyes out for in the beauty world – nay, universe.

Material innovations rule the roost with this month’s cadre of new in beauty, with Clarins headlining with a rare moonflower said to be a very potent against ageing; La Prairie, of course, with developments in the caviar realm; and MZ Skin, always with their science-first formulas. And we’d never say no to a memory-soaked fragrance from Chloé’s stunning Atelier des Fleurs range.

New in Beauty This October 2022:

Aesop’s Eidesis Eau de Parfum

Warm, resinous and just the kind of olfactory impression that’d wear beautifully into autumn, Aesop’s Eidesis eau de parfum hypnotises with notes of black pepper, cedar, sandalwood and a touch of cumin. It’s as comforting as it’s seductive, not unlike the tragic Narcissus and Echo myth – of lovelorn yearning; of the push-and-pull between our inner and outer selves – in whose image it was created.

La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait

In case you haven’t heard: caviar is not just delightful on the palate. La Prairie’s proprietary caviar science has, in the past 35 years, culminated as the brand-new Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait, the beauty brand’s breakthrough development in the realm of decadent, skin-strengthening solutions.

Clarins’ Precious Collection

At the heart of Clarins’ brand-new Precious collection is something precious indeed. Flowers are, perhaps, the most enduring symbol of however fleeting beauty, youth and all things beautiful stand to be. But the rare Moonlight flower – infused in the collection’s Precious La Crème and La Lotion – is even more so. In bloom for just a single night in a year, the flower, which is at its most regal bathed under moonlight, must have its active ingredients extracted within a two-hour time frame. Then, it’s frozen instantly at a negative 196 degrees Celsius for utmost anti-ageing and collagen production potency.

Fresh’s Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum

You don’t have to be a patron of the Commonwealth to appreciate the soothing prowess of a steaming cup of tea. Rather than sip and savour, try smoothing tea, in the form of Adaptive Phytocompound Tea (APT) Technology™, via Fresh’s brand-new Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, which applies via pipette for a restored, resilient complexion.

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs: Violette and Santalum

Chloé’s Atelier des Fleurs sensorial universe has expanded this season to include two new eau de parfums: Violette and Santalum, formulated with 100% natural-origin raw materials. Violette, dreamt up by perfumer Fanny Bal, is a nostalgic retrospective on the moment in her childhood upon which she became mesmerised by the blossoming violets in her family’s garden. Santalum, rather, takes its milky, woody notes from perfumer Marypierre Julien’s memories by way of a very special sandalwood fan – a memento she remembers her grandmother bringing back from Australia.

Byredo’s De Los Santos Body Care Collection

Fevered loyalists of Byredo’s De Los Santos scent – and why wouldn’t you be, with its life-affirming notes of citrus, musk and sage – will be pleased to hear: it’s no longer tied to its eau de parfum existence. You can now enjoy the complex fragrance as body wash and body lotion, too. In fact, why not layer it through as a three-count wash-lotion-EdP routine for a full-force De Los Santos trifecta?

Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder and Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer

Madam Bad Gal RiRi might have had a rather big, Superbowl-shaped announcement earlier this season, but her beauty brand’s autumnal drops are, to this writer anyways, no less exciting. Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, while sheer, delivers on next-level glow with its prismatic pearl technology that radiates, refracts, reflects and every-other-re-prefixed-adjective light. It’s a skincare-make-up hybrid that reduces the look of pores with prickly pear extract and milk thistle extract while doing all that shiny work. And if high-octane shine is really not your cup of tea, Fenty’s other release, the Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder, upgrades on its progenitor with refillable packaging for its universal finishing powder. High shine or no shine – Rihanna’s probably got the thing for you. (Drop the album!)

Sometimes, you just need a little extra TLC. And Dr Maryam Zamani of the lauded MZ Skin gets it. Released in tandem, the brands’ new The Light Moisturiser and The Rich Moisturiser are, as either modifiers suggest, lightweight, first, and a little more decadent, second. Composed of brightening and skin-firming actives alongside the first-ever bio-identical human collagen designed for topical skincare, the moisturisers are primed for daily use – whichever you choose, it’s going to deliver on hydration.

Benefit Cosmetic’s Always Ready Brow Pencil

Launched in Hong Kong in conjunction with a cocktails programme at Candour (it’s on-going until October 20!), Benefit Cosmetics, which counts an already-impressive line-up of brow products and services, introduces the newest: Always Ready Brow Pencil. Available in eight shades (with five specficially tailor-made for Asian complexions), the brow pencil edges into a unique, crescent-curved tip that helps manoeuvre the product into a softly blurred, diffused finish lasting upwards of 12 hours. And as always, a built-in spoolie is cradled at the other end.

MZ Skin’s Life & Lustre Golden Elixir Antioxidant Serum

If you’ve ever wanted to be doused in liquid gold, MZ Skin’s Life & Lustre Golden Elixir Antioxidant Serum might just be your best option. But, make no mistake, this palm-sized glass coffret of shimmer is not a highlighter – rather, it’s a super-concentrated serum rich in stem cells, botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid that deeply, purposefully hydrates. The soft-focused luminosity upon application is just a rather beautiful side effect.

Oribe’s Limited-Edition Alvaro Dry Texturizing Spray

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales, whose fingers have coiffed the tresses of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista in the heyday of big, big shoulder pads and big, big hair, created Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray as the brand’s answer to dry shampoo. And this cult classic, best-selling hero product for more than a decade now has a limited-time facelift in honour of its maker, courtesy of New York painter Alvaro in his signature ’50s-pinup Old Hollywood style.

Drunk Elephant’s Ceramighty AF Eye Balm

Ceramides, an often-recurring ingredient in effective skincare, fills in the spaces between skin cells and protects against water loss to maintain the moisture balance of skin. New to join Drunk Elephant’s range of eyecare treatments is the lilac-capped Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, a cushiony cream formula loaded with an entire cocktail of ceramides and omega-rich plant oils to address the notes of fatigue that, unfortunately, surface most ardently near the ultra-delicate undereye areas. One daily pump, tapped in a crescent shape along your orbital bone, is all you need for revitalised, meaningfully moisturised results.

