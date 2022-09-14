New in Beauty This September 2022: NARS, Dior, Augustinus Bader and More

Everything new in beauty this September 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Shampoos and creams, brand new luxury fragrances and the latest glossy lipsticks. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have makeup, skincare and fragrances to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Here’s what’s new in beauty this September 2022

Dior

Ultimate luxury comes in the form of this intensive repairing cream by Dior. Formulated through a new extraction method to ensure the product contains the purest essence of Rose de Granville, it promises renewed and younger-looking skin in just eight weeks. It’s also packaged in recyclable materials.

Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier has introduced the Petal Soft Lipstick Crayon, a sheer and weightless lippie that also adds 24 hours of instant hydration. With 20 shades in the line-up, you’re spoilt for choice for every occasion.

Hourglass

For a flawless face, a good foundation is key. The latest latest lightweight and cruelty-free product from Hourglass promises a natural and soft-focus finish with its long-wearing formula infused with white tea extract and Vitamin E. It’s also available in 12 different shades for optimal colour-matching.

Augustinus Bader

Science-backed skincare brand Augustinus Bader’s latest The Light Cream was created specifically to stand the test of time in humid climates. Its calming and hydrating formula is non- comedogenic and ends with a flawless, shine-free finish.

NARS

We love the blushes and, boy, do we also adore the lipsticks – and now, NARS’ new matte formula comes in 15 transfer-resistant, high-intensity shades. We’ll be sure to put these to the kiss test this autumn.

Drunk Elephant

In the brand’s first appearance in a department story, Drunk Elephant has just opened at Sogo in Causeway Bay, with the full range of biocompatible skincare and a Smoothie Bar, as well as a new smooth-as- butter Ceramighty AF Eye Balm to pamper the most delicate parts of your face.

