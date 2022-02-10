New in Beauty This February 2022: Skincare and Makeup Drops We’re Coveting

Everything new in beauty this February 2022 that we’ve had our eyes â€” and our hearts set â€” on.

Skincare lines, eye serums and creams and so many red lipsticks. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have fragrances, makeup, skincare and other beauty products to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

New in Beauty This February 2022

Jump to:

Skincare

Makeup & Fragrance

Skincare

Caudalie x Harvard Medical School Premier Cru Collection

Expert skincare brand Caudalie has partnered with genetics professor Dr David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School to bring us the new Premier Cru Collection, which features patented T ET8TM technology to remove signs of ageing, aiding the natural production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid.

That means slowing down worrying visible features like deep wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots while supporting your skin’s firmness, elasticity, and radiance. Like all its products, the line is clean with no endocrine disruptors, no irritants, no animal-derived ingredients and no non-biodegradable ingredients.

NÂ°1 De CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum

Chanel’s new No1 beauty collection is dedicated to a distinctive red version of founder Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower: the camellia. In particular, the skincare line features potent infusions of the red camellia, harnessing its anti-ageing and nourishing properties.

Our pick is the lightweight gel-texture serum, which works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, and improves skin elasticity. And the collection makes every effort to be more sustainable, with 30 percent less packaging as well as refillable products.

Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum

From Estee Lauder, the Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum is a skincare gem (see what we did there?), made with a potent infusion of the brand’s exclusive Black Diamond Truffle Extract and Vitamin C to reveal brighter, more radiant skin that’s noticeably firmer and more supple.

Hourglass Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask

New from Hourglass Cosmetics, the aptly named Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask is a powerful treatment for the eye area, hydrating and plumping while reducing the look of puffiness and eye bags. Its gel formula is infused with one plumping and one cell-balancing complex. What more could you need?

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

Celebrity-favourite skincare brand La Mer has created the ultimate eye cream: The Eye Concentrate. Promising to be your solution to fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles, the fast-absorbing cream is made specially for the delicate area under your eyes, and is powered by a concentrated form of the luxury brand?s cell-renewing Miracle Broth™, brightening molasses, soothing kelp, and lime tea.

NARS Light Reflecting Skincare Collection

NARS? all-new Light Reflecting Skincare has been expertly developed to hydrate, smooth, firm and plump your face ? delivering glass-like skin that promises to reflect light.

The line-up includes a lightweight gel-cream moisturiser, a peptide- and hyaluronic acid-packed eye and lash gel, a clarifying treatment, a restorative skin barrier-strengthening night treatment and, perhaps the standout, a dual-texture firming serum that harnesses the power of gold fortified peptides, red snow extract and encapsulated baobab oil. The collection is available in NARS stores, boutique counters, and the brand’s eShop.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

One of the most asked-about products from The Ordinary, the previously discontinued 2% Salicylic Acid product is back and better than before. An exfoliator created for blemish-prone skin, the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is designed to clear dead skin cells that can contribute to clogged pores, aiding in your skin’s clarity.

If this version is still too strong, consider the Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution, a gentler approach to decongestion and exfoliation that delivers the active acid in a slower manner.

YSL Beaute Eye Reboot Concentrate

A new addition to the brand?s Pure Shots range, the Eye Reboot Concentrate from YSL Beauty promises to help your skin-fatigue recovery, combatting signs of exhaustion on the face where it shows up first ? the contours of your eyes.

Beautifully complementing the Night Reboot Serum, this lightweight concentrate features antioxidant-packed moonlight cactus and a unique caffeine complex. Apply a single pump to the eye contour day and night, and use in tandem with the serum for best results. It’s available to purchase at Lane Crawford.

Makeup & Fragrance

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sheerlips Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm

The first lip care product from Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, the Sheerlips Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm is infused with Dolce & Gabbana Beauty?s Mediterranean Glow Complex and sunflower seed wax to deliver hydration, all-day comfort and a subtle touch of colour. It comes in four flower-inspired shades in signature D&G gold packaging.

Gucci Beauty S?rum De Beaut? Fluide Matifiant Primer

Gucci Beauty?s S?rum de Beaut? Fluide Matifiant is the brand?s first mattifying primer, with a gel formula developed to suit and care for all skin types while keeping makeup looking fresh all day. It can be used alone to even out complexion and blur the appearance of pores, or to blend seamlessly with foundation for a natural, long-wearing look.

Hourglass Confession Lipstick ? Red 0

Previously released as a special-edition item, Hourglass’ Confession Lipstick in shade Red 0 is back. Featuring a one-of-a-kind vegan red, this is one of the few (perhaps only) red lipstick on the market that is truly cruelty-free and completely vegan. Instead of the beauty industry’s standard red pigment made from crushed female insects, this lipstick used no animal by-products, harming no animals in its production and testing.

Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Shine On

The new Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Shine On lipsticks are shaped like a professional lip brush, allowing you to effortlessly outline and contour the lips while it delivers rich, luminous colour. Its hydrating, plumping formula is thanks to hyaluronic acid and red cranberries. It?s available in 20 vibrant shades, encased in luxurious red packaging.

NARS The Love Affair Collection

NARS is celebrating Valentine?s with The Love Affair Collection ? cult favourite products and the brand?s bestsellers in limited-edition gold and red-heart encasing. The line includes products you?re bound to have tried and loved before, including the Natural Radiant Longwear Cushion Foundation, Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder and Radiant Creamy Concealer.

Tom Ford Most Wanted Satin Matte Reds

Tom Ford has released the Most Wanted Satin Matte Reds collection, a glorious selection of scarlet and crimson lipsticks in a luminous, saturated formula that promises to leave lips moisturised and plump-looking while delivering a satin-matte, full-coverage finish.

diptyque Eau Rose EDP and limited-edition Candles

To celebrate the brand?s signature Eau Rose eau de toilette, diptyque has created the Eau Rose eau de parfum ?imagined up by perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin, with a more intense fragrance from the same blend of fresh green leaves, petals and stems from the Damascus rose and centifolia roses as the original, but with the addition of the ?upcycled? firad rose.

Make sure to check out the four specially-decorated candles designed to mark the occasion, that revolve around the floral tone and complementary accents: Roses, Camomille (Chamomile), Artichaut (Artichoke) and Litchi.

