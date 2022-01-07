New in Beauty This January 2022: Dior, NARS, MATCHY! Magnetic Lashes

Here’s everything new in beauty this January 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

From fashion brand Moncler’s first-ever fragrances to the debut of magnetic false eyelashes in Asia, here is this month’s roundup of the newest must-have fragrances, makeup, skincare and other beauty products to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

New in Beauty This January 2022

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Fragrance

It’s difficult to tell what’s most intriguing about Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, the newest fragrance from Gucci: the floral but delicately sweet scent or the stunning bottle it comes in. The perfume blends white gardenia with jasmine grandiflorum and pear blossom, with a touch of brown sugar accord, for a captivating but never overpowering fragrance. And the lacquered pink bottle — featuring the Flora pattern originally created for Gucci in 1966 by artist Vittorio Accornero, now re-imagined by creative director Alessandro Michele — is a standout.

Nonfiction For Rest Fragrance

The sixth signature scent from minimalist Korean beauty brand Nonfiction promises to be sophisticated and modern, with a simple monochrome identity and a fresh woodsy musk scent created by master perfumer Barnabé Fillion. The main notes include hinoki, frankincense, Turkish rose, yuzu and nutmeg. In two sizes, Nonfiction For Rest Fragrance is available at Sephora Hong Kong.

Jimmy Choo Beauty Capsule Collection

Jimmy Choo has launched a make-up and fragrance capsule collection, comprising lipsticks and an exclusive set of six concentrated perfumes. Scents include notes of iris, vanilla, rose, white musk and oud wood. The entire collection is available at a Beauty Botanica pop-up in Landmark until the end of this month, and at select Jimmy Choo boutiques.

Moncler Pour Femme & Moncler Pour Homme Fragrances

Best known for skiwear, Moncler has released its first fragrances: Moncler Pour Femme and Moncler Pour Homme. The scents are the work of four master perfumers who created concoctions that pay homage to the brand’s alpine identity — the fragrance duo share a unique mountain wood accord exclusive to Moncler, and are housed in flask-shaped bottles.

NARS Lunar New Year Collection

If you’re already missing NYE celebrations, ring in the CNY with the Lunar New Year Collection from NARS, which includes two limited-edition products in traditional red and gold packaging. We love the look of the Taj Mahal Quad Eyeshadow — an ultra-luxe four-pan palette inspired by the brand’s classic blush shade — that features a yellow-gold shimmer, a light peach shimmer, a multidimensional burnt-orange shimmer, and a purple-red matte.

MATCHY! Magnetic Lashes

Touted as the first magnet-based false lash brand in Asia, MATCHY! has debuted in Hong Kong with a range of falsies that snap on without the need for glue. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, they promise to give you the lash look you’re after — delicate and natural-looking, thick and full, long and luscious — in no time, and with little effort or mess. The brand carries black and brown lashes in 12 styles and is available at matchylashes.com

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Foundation Concentrate

Harnessing the brand’s exclusive brightening technology, Guerlain’s new Orchidée Impériale Foundation Concentrate is a skincare–makeup hybrid that delivers intense hydration, high coverage and a flawless finish for up to 10 hours. Velvety to the touch, it adapts to the contours of the face while avoiding bleeding into wrinkles and fine lines — ideal for those with mature or textured skin who seek a natural look.

Kérastase Chronologiste

The rejuvenating Chronologiste range from expert hair care brand Kérastase harnesses the power of three star ingredients — hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and abyssine — to deeply nourish the hair, repair damage and protect your strands from external aggressors. Products include a pre-shampoo hair cleanser, a gentle revitalising shampoo, a hair mask, fragrance hair oil, a heat protectant and a hair serum.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Serum

One of the French luxury brand’s star beauty products, the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer plumping gloss is now available as a lip care-focused clear hybrid gloss-serum. The Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Serum promises 24 hours of hydration, nourishing and smoothening the lips with the use of mallow extract, 100% natural-origin hyaluronic acid, a blend of sensorial oils and vegetable waxes, and a peptide that helps stimulate collagen.

Tatcha Red Camellia The Kissu Lip Mask

Tatcha’s bestselling The Kissu Lip Mask is getting a tinted update, featuring the same smoothening and plumping formula with a brand new subtle red hue. Harnessing the nourishing properties of Japanese peach extract, squalane and camellia oil, the non-sticky jelly lip treatment is now available in a limited-edition “Red Camellia” form inspired by the striking red flower of the same name, exclusively at Lane Crawford.

Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle

A new addition to french luxury house Chloé’s signature perfume collection, Eau de Parfum Naturelle is a 100-percent natural-origin fragrance developed with ethically sourced ingredients and lower-impact packaging. Featuring the Maison’s fresh woodsy-rose scent, the formula is vegan with water and naturally derived alcohol and free from artificial colouring.

Burberry Matte Lip Colour

British fashion house Burberry has added an all-new Matte Lip Colour to its Burberry Kisses lipstick line — a luminous matte with hyaluronic acid to ensure hydration and comfortable wear on the lips, and an intense colour payoff that promises to last the whole night. Packed with pigment, it only needs one stroke for high coverage. It’s available in 20 shades, including the luxury brand’s signature colours: Red, red-brown Russet, Soft Pink and Burgundy.

Gucci Beauty Rouge De Beauté Brillant

Gucci Beauty has added three vibrant new shades to its Rouge De Beauté Brillant hybrid balm-lipstick line — a burnt-orange Lucy Dark Orange, a dark-pink Diana Amber and an Abbie Maroon Red. Sitting between a sheer and satin finish, the deeply moisturising formula features a concoction of flower oils, fruit butters and hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration and a lip-plumping effect. It’s available now at all Gucci Beauty counters.

Benefit Brightening Face Primer

Benefit’s “that gal” Brightening Face Primer is now available in three shades, with two new colour-correcting options to help even out your complexion and create the perfect base for make-up application. With raspberry, chamomile and oat-kernel extracts, the silky lotion-like primer comes in a Silky Pink for a rosy glow, a Silky Lavender to brighten and cover sallowness, and a Silky Green to conceal redness.

And, while stocks last, here are a few of our holiday collection picks…

The holidays may be over, but there’s no deadline on picking up a skincare kit or makeup duo. Grab them while stocks last.

Fenty Beauty Resting Peach Face

We loved everything in the holiday collection from Fenty Beauty — especially the brand new 12-pan Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette — but our pick of the bunch is the limited-edition Resting Peach Face duo. Featuring two best-selling cream products in all-new set-exclusive peach shades — a full-size Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush and a mini Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream — it’s perfect for a soft wash of peach colour to the cheeks and lips.

Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked + Caution™ Mascara Duo

This limited-edition gift set from Hourglass Cosmetics features the brand’s bestselling mascaras — Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara and Caution Extreme Lash Mascara — that deliver length and volume to your lashes with long-staying power and absolutely no flaking. Layer both for the most impact, using Caution to build volume and finishing with Unlocked to lengthen. As part of Hourglass’ cruelty-free mission, 5 percent of the annual profits from Unlocked Mascara will be donated to the Nonhuman Rights Project, a US organisation that works to secure fundamental rights for animals.

Drunk Elephant Kissy Face Skin Kit The Babyfacial Routine

Drunk Elephant’s holiday collection included four kits that promise to strengthen your skin’s barrier. Our eyes are on the Kissy Face “softening routine” set, featuring two full-size cult favourites — the TLC Sukari Babyfacial AHA/BHA skin resurfacing chemical exfoliant and the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturiser that rescues the skin’s acid mantle.

(Hero image courtesy of Dior, featured image courtesy of Gucci)