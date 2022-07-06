New in Beauty This July 2022: Aveda, Gucci, NARS and More

Everything new in beauty this July 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Shampoos and creams, brand new luxury fragrances and the latest glossy lipsticks. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have makeup, skincare and fragrances to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Here’s what’s new in beauty this July 2022

Aveda

Aveda Smooth Infusion Collection

Although summer ushers in brighter days, they come hand- in-hand with a hefty dose of humidity. Combat that frizz with Aveda’s latest Smooth Infusion collection, utilising plant- powered technology to protect hair and define locks for a sleek, smooth finish.

Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Perfume Duo

Issey Miyake’s perfume duo this summer leads us through a journey of Mediterranean memories encapsulated in two unique scents. The brand teams up with French artist Kevin Lucbert to illustrate the fragrant emotions the bouquets inspire.

Gucci

Gucci Haute Perfumery

Embrace florals and spices within your inner alchemist with Gucci’s newest scents from its haute perfumery line: Love at your Darkest and Tears From the Moon.

Serge Lutens

Serge Lutens

Reinvent your daily wellness routine with a collection of Serge Lutens’ newest range of silky body-care products. Dive into the the ocean with its refreshing cleansing gel before towelling off and walking through a delicate cloud of bestselling perfumes.

Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust collection

Combining centuries-old healing oils with modern technology, Oribe’s Gold Lust collection reverses cuticle damage and fortifies hair follicles with the wonders of skincare-inspired bio-restorative formulas. Ideal for fragile hair after long beach days.

Tatcha

Continuing its humanitarian effort of making quality education accessible through product sales, Tatcha has introduced the larger-sized signature The Water Cream with butterfly motifs — a universal symbol of transformation.

Nu Skin

Nu Skin’s Nutricentials collection is a bioadaptive system designed to defend against environmental stressors for better and more balanced skin. These concentrated boosters can be used individually or combined to target multiple skin concerns.

Amala

Amala launches their range of skincare in Hong Kong with an ingredient list that’s chock full of super-concentrated and bio-fermented harvests from nature. Each bottle is a cocktail of ingenuity, designed by a hybrid team of pioneering chemists and botanists.

Caudalie

We love a multifunctional product that delivers. Caudalie’s Beauty Elixer is a stunning essence mist that preps skin, sets make-up and imparts a radiant glow — formulated with a luxuriously gentle, plant-based formula suitable for all skin types.

NARS

The key to a subtle barely-there glow lies in micro reflective and colour-correcting pearls. NARS’ limited- edition Light Reflecting Prismatic Powder in Moonwave comes in a gorgeous, marbled formula that will look good on both your vanity and visage.

