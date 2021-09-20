Here’s everything new in beauty this September 2021 that we’ve had our eyes – and our hearts set – on.

Brand new lippies and luxurious creams… these are the must-have beauty products to add to your collection now.

Everything from Valentino Beauty

The highly anticipated beauty line from fashion house Valentino has arrived. This first foray into make-up features gold-logo-stamped products encased in luxurious packaging in the brand’s signature red. The Rosso Valentino lipstick comes in two finishes and 49 shades, each marked according to which undertones they flatter — shades marked Rosa (“R”) suit cool while shades marked Ambra (“A”) suit warm. The Go-Clutch made its initial debut on the Valentino spring/summer 2017 runway — a stunning mini clutch on a chain, it houses a soft matte finishing powder and mini Rosso lipstick. You can discover it all at the Valentino Beauty boutique at Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui.

CHANEL Beauty’s Sublimage Line

CHANEL‘s luxurious Sublimage skincare line has a dedicated following and for good reason. Each product is enriched with powerful active ingredients derived from vanilla planifolia. The latest additions include La Crème Corps et Décolleté, a buttery body cream, and the Le Baume, a new ultra-silky form of the popular La Crème.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Solar Glow Line

Dolce & Gabbana has added two products to its Solar Glow line, each formulated with the Mediterranean Glow Complex, a synergy of natural ingredients including Mediterranean fig extract, organic Italian olive oil and hyaluronic acid. Housed in bright, colourful packaging, the new Healthy Glow Cushion Foundation and Translucent Loose Setting Powder both promise to be lightweight and long-wearing, subtly enhancing your complexion and blurring any unwanted texture.

Botanic Pretti5

Hong Kong botanical brand Botanic Pretti5 takes inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine, which it combines with Japanese and Western technology to create products that are ideal for this city. Packed with adaptogens such as snow mushroom, gold flower-root and liquorice-root extracts, its hero products are the Advanced Hyaluronic Serum — with a potent formula of 12 botanicals, vitamin B3, provitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid that nourishes the skin — and the Antioxidant Toning Essence, a deeply hydrating pore-refining solution.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color

The cushiony Air Matte Lip Color from NARS has added six new shades, ranging from warm browns to vivid reds. Pigmented, lightweight and comfortable, the formula promises to be the best matte liquid lip yet and perfect for a soft-focus, diffused look. Available late September.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes to Mesmerise

The dreamy Eyes to Mesmerise potted cream eyeshadows from Charlotte Tilbury are now available in two of the brand’s most popular shades — the ultra-flattering dusky pink Pillow Talk and golden-peach Walk of No Shame — in the same easy-to-use, long-wearing formula.

WULT Beauty’s SPF Sprinkle

Home-grown brand WULT Beauty (Woke Up Like This) has found a solution to the pesky problem of reapplying sunscreen, especially in Hong Kong’s hot, humid weather. SPF Sprinkle is a colour-correcting loose powder that provides a hassle-free way to touch up your SPF throughout the day without excess shine or any chalkiness. The powder has an SPF of 35, comes with an easy-to-use brush top and is available in three tone-neutralising tints — pastel green for redness, lavender for sallow tones and a coral for blue-ish pigmentation.

TATCHA’s Indigo Overnight Repair

TATCHA’s latest moisturiser treatment is an innovative “cream in serum” formula, with the consistency of a hydrating serum and the feel of a cream. Harnessing Japanese indigo’s soothing and antibacterial properties — along with a quadruple lipid complex, hyaluronic acid, mondo grass root, green tea, rice bran and red algae — the botanical-focused moisturising treatment replenishes lipids and moisture in the skin, and balances your microbiome. Available exclusively at Lane Crawford.