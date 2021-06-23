Plus, all the Rare Beauty items we’re adding to cart come the long-awaited launch this 15 July 2021!

Exclusively launching at Sephora Hong Kong on 15 July 2021, Selena Gomez’s coveted beauty line, Rare Beauty, will be available to shop at Sephora Hong Kong ifc mall flagship store, Windsor House store, K11 Art Mall store and online at Sephora.hk. The complete collection includes 14 makeup categories and 133 products in a wide variety of shades suited to all skin tones.

Rare Beauty’s unique formulas have been crafted to “create breathable and airy makeup that goes on easily, has adjustable coverage and a fresh finish, without hiding what makes people unique.” Designed to encourage self expression, Selena has been involved in every step of product development in an effort to combat unrealistic beauty expectations set by society that are impossible to achieve.

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.

Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.” Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty

What we’re coveting from Rare Beauty:

From Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, inspired by a calligrapher and comprising of more than 1000 individual hairs, to the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation & Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, which are each available in 32 shades, here’s what we’re adding to cart come launch day…

Face Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer $228 Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer $168 Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush $180

Eyes Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner $166 Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush $130 Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow $172

Lips Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream $169 Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm $158 With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm $140

All images courtesy of Sephora Hong Kong