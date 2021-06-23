Our brands
Where to Find Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s Beauty Line, in Hong Kong

By Lexi Davey
23 Jun 2021
Where to Find Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s Beauty Line, in Hong Kong

Plus, all the Rare Beauty items we’re adding to cart come the long-awaited launch this 15 July 2021!

Exclusively launching at Sephora Hong Kong on 15 July 2021, Selena Gomez’s coveted beauty line, Rare Beauty, will be available to shop at Sephora Hong Kong ifc mall flagship store, Windsor House store, K11 Art Mall store and online at Sephora.hk. The complete collection includes 14 makeup categories and 133 products in a wide variety of shades suited to all skin tones.

Rare Beauty’s unique formulas have been crafted to “create breathable and airy makeup that goes on easily, has adjustable coverage and a fresh finish, without hiding what makes people unique.” Designed to encourage self expression, Selena has been involved in every step of product development in an effort to combat unrealistic beauty expectations set by society that are impossible to achieve.

  • Rare Beauty Selina Gomez Launch Hong Kong
    Rare Beauty launches 15 July 2021 exclusively at Sephora Hong Kong.
  • Rare Beauty Selina Gomez Launch Hong Kong
    The complete collection include 14 makeup categories and 133 products.
  • Rare Beauty Selina Gomez Launch Hong Kong
    Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation.
  • Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare. “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty

What we’re coveting from Rare Beauty:

From Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, inspired by a calligrapher and comprising of more than 1000 individual hairs, to the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation & Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, which are each available in 32 shades, here’s what we’re adding to cart come launch day…

Face
Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer
$228
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
$168
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
$180
Eyes
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
$166
Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush
$130
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
$172
Lips
Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream
$169
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
$158
With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm
$140

All images courtesy of Sephora Hong Kong

sephora hong kong Selina Gomez beauty launch Rare Beauty
Lexi Davey
beauty
