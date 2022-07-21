Rihanna Files For Fenty Hair Trademark With Product Listing

Billionaire singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Rihanna is expanding her business empire with a hair products line named Fenty Hair.

The upcoming business will be the latest addition to Rihanna’s hugely successful ventures such as Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

Here’s all about Rihanna’s Fenty Hair

Fenty Hair products

Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

According to Billboard, two applications for Fenty Hair were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 15 July by the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s company Roraj Trade, LLC.

Documents accessed by Billboard reveal that the hair products range will include almost everything needed for the styling and caring of hair.

Among the products listed in the documents that will be launched by Fenty Hair are bows, brushes, clips, curlers, combs, hair bands, pins, ribbons, scrunchies and wigs.

Rihanna has not commented on the Fenty Hair trademark filing.

Fenty Beauty turned Rihanna into a billionaire

Earlier in July 2022, Forbes named the 34-year-old Rihanna the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United States.

With an estimated net worth of USD 1.4 billion, Rihanna is the only billionaire under the age of 40 in Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022.

According to Forbes, the nine-time Grammy Award winner made her wealth primarily through cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and music sales.

Fenty Beauty, which the pop superstar co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, alone earned more than USD 550 million in revenue in 2020, as per Forbes. The success of the beauty brand helped Rihanna become the world’s wealthiest female musician, by Forbes’ estimates, in August 2021 — a position she continues to hold.

Besides the Fenty Hair range, there are avenues which indicate a high chance of her fortune growing even further. This is because in March 2022 Bloomberg reported that Rihanna is holding talks with advisors on an initial public offering (IPO) that could value Savage x Fenty at USD 3 billion or more.

(Main image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Featured image: Rihanna/@rihanna/Twitter)