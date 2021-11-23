Cold Weather Skin Savers: Skincare Swaps We’re Making for Winter

As the weather gets colder and humidity drops, our skin is in need of some extra pampering.
Here are the skincare swaps we’re making this winter, to help keep our face and body happy, hydrated and irritation-free.
Harnessing its scientific breakthrough ingredient, TFC8, Augustinus Bader’s The Cleansing Balm is a rich and nourishing oil-based cleanser that removes even the grimiest, most tenacious make-up without disrupting the skin’s barrier. With its proprietary TFC8, avocado-olive fruit-oil complex, vitamin E and squalene, this is the cleanser we’re reaching for during this transitional weather.
Twenty-three years of research goes into Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum, the brand’s best-selling medicine-based serum that’s been heralded as the first step in your beauty routine. The perfect protector when the weather gets colder and drier, the serum strengthens the skin’s inner resilience and improves its outer ecosystem.
The Korean beauty brand’s most prized products are without doubt its supercharged serum-filled ampoules. The Prime Reserve Epidynamic Activating Programme is a yearly three-step, anti-ageing skincare kit that’s best done during this transitional weather, helping the skin kickstart its own firming and revitalising abilities.
A hydrating serum is what you need when your skin’s feeling dry. Aveda’s Botanical Kinetics Intense Hydrator is a lightweight and fast-absorbing serum with active ingredients such as cactus-fruit stem cells and plant-derived hyaluronic acid that instantly plumps the skin and maintains moisture levels throughout the day.
Although best known for its distinctive colour, Japanese indigo has also long been acknowledged for its restorative and calming powers. The plant’s extracts are added to Tatcha’s Indigo Soothing Body Butter, to help comfort irritated skin and restore its natural barrier function during the colder months. Our bodies need just as much pampering as our faces.