SPF and Glow: Our Sunscreen Picks for Summer 2022

It’s that time of the year again. Take a stroll through any shopping mall and you’ll see one thing front and centre

on the shelves of your favourite skincare brands. Yes, we’re talking sunscreens, and there’s no one more ray-fearing than Sandra Kwong.

Welcome to the season of the sun

In a perfect world, the elements would be just mild enough that we wouldn’t be required to do a whole song and dance every morning to brace our skin for the inevitable onslaught of damaging UV rays. If you’re pale skinned, you’d undoubtedly have grown up being forcibly slathered in protective white goop, with a bucket hat pushed on for good measure – and yes, we know they’re cool now, but they certainly weren’t back in the day.

Yes, we hated it. Yes, we probably cried with frustration as we emerged from under wherever our parents had us in their grasps, feeling sticky and mildly traumatised. And if you, like me, grew through that trauma by then spending your twenties rebelling against the use of sun protection, and getting absolutely fried at boat parties and beach days, well, this is where a new chapter should begin.

Gone are the days of abusing our skin. After all, as science has shown over the years, what we consider regular symptoms of ageing, such as wrinkles and sunspots, are all evidence of sun damage. Imagine that – the answer to anti-ageing was in front of us all along. Protect your skin, prevention is better than cure and all that jazz. And despite all our best efforts to proceed otherwise, we have, inevitably, become our parents. They do always insist they know best, after all.

As we slowly trudge towards mid-life, the most excellent news will now be the glorious development of cosmetically elegant and light-as-cloud sunscreens. So much has changed since the days of old. No more hideous white cast – unless you’re into that look, of course – and certainly no more of that heavy, adhesive-like feeling post-application. No, no; all hail the new age of sunscreens. And, of course, here we present some of our most wearable daily favourites.

Hourglass Equilibrium Day Fluid Sunscreen

Hourglass

If it’s a lightweight and cruelty-free option you’re after, look no further. We have our existing favourites from luxury beauty brand Hourglass (hello Vanish Airbrush Concealer!), but it’s time to add this skin- balancing and protecting bottle to your list as well. This cosmetically elegant formula features a blend of four organic chemical compounds with broad spectrum SPF30, and sinks effortlessly into the skin. Great for dry or combination skin.

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer

Laura Mercier

If you need to keep your sebum and shine under control, go for a weightless, sun- protecting primer like the original tube from Laura Mercier. Silicone-free and water- based, this SPF30 formula is non-chalky and created with a blend of vitamins to defend your visage against environmental stressors.

Dolce & Gabbana Millennial Skin

Dolce & Gabbana

For the bare-minimum barbies and blokes, this luxurious tinted moisturiser delivers three properties for flawless skin: SPF30 for sun protection, six shades for even-toned skin and a blend of skincare ingredients for hydration. Yes – all-in-one bottle and repackaged in a new, sleek black tube with an easy-to-dispense pump; the ultimate dream product for the modern minimalist.

The Ordinary Mineral UV Filters SPF30 With Antioxidants

The Ordinary

Coming from a cult-favourite skincare brand, we knew The Ordinary was always going to launch a refined, no-fuss product. Its mineral formula – basically a physical sunscreen where titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are the main ingredients – means that there’ll be a slight white cast post-application, so remember to shake well before use.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF50

Glow Recipe

The area around the eyes tends to be where we avoid applying sunscreen, lest we spend the next 10 minutes with our head under the taps, rinsing out a world of pain. In comes Glow Recipe with its ophthalmologist-tested formula for safe use around the eyes – and it’s a winner, too, with SPF50 protection and a skincare-forward ingredient list. Non- comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin, this champ is also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop!

Sometimes, all you want to reach for is something that simply does its job and does it well. This virtually invisible and scentless formula from Supergoop! glides effortlessly on to skin. Antioxidant-rich, it also offers SPF40 protection and is water- and sweat- resistant. Easy.

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Aveda

The existence of sun protectant for hair never even crossed my mind. Just throw a cap on and go, you know? Silly me. However, during the warmer months, if you possess a head of raven-black hair, you’ll understand the unbearable amount of heat that gets consolidated on your crown. This lightweight, water-resistant spray by haircare specialist Aveda is formulated with an antioxidant blend of vitamins and herbal extracts and provides invisible protection against harmful UV rays for up to 16 hours. Spray on damp or dry hair and style as usual. Utterly ground-breaking – I’m obsessed.

Cover image courtesy of Getty Images