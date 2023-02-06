Fall in Love with these Valentine’s Day Beauty and Fragrance Launches

Love is patient, love is kind. Love is, also, sometimes, if we’re so lucky, a just-launched-for-Valentine’s Day lipstick from a favourite beauty brand.

OK, in all honesty, she might want a little more than a Valentine’s Day-themed beauty release for the big 14th. But if it comes in a gigantic, bow-topped box overflowing with flowers and love notes and inside jokes? Well, lucky her.

Valentine’s Day 2023 Beauty Launches:

Tom Ford







New to join Tom Ford‘s cherry-fied oeuvre – which previously stood as a shrine to the cultish Lost Cherry – are Electric Cherry and Cherry Smoke; the former effervescent and playful with notes of ginger, jasmine sambac and spicy pink peppercorn (as modelled here on South Korean heartthrob Gong Yoo) and the latter, in diametric opposition, smouldering with saffron, leather and smoked woods. And beyond eau de parfum, both cherry fragrances are also represented by a lip colour and eyeshadow quad in myriad shades of red.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

The fleeting transience of a bouquet of roses adds to what makes it so beautiful – and so very temporary. So, why not make it last this Valentine’s Day with a duo of À la rose fragrances from Maison Francis Kurkdjian, one for her and one for him? Because if you can’t say it in words, definitely do say it with Bulgarian Damascena buds and Centifolia blooms.

YSL Beauté



Left to right: #161 Rosewood Beat, #162 Pulsing Rosehip and #163 Showstopping Rose

And yet, even more dedications to the rose at YSL Beauté. Joining the beloved Rouge Volupté Shine collection are three rose-tinted shades: #161 Rosewood Beat, a lip-bitten shade of pink; #162 Pulsing Rosehip, a cool-toned rosy classic; and #163 Showstopping Rose, a bold, fuchsia showstopper. Make it yours (or hers; his) at Lane Crawford Canton Road or the YSL Beauté counters at K11 MUSEA and New Town Plaza for a personalised printing or engraving service.

Jo Malone





Deliciously on-theme for the love-filled occasion with three different sensorial odes to the rose, Jo Malone’s Valentine’s Day range noses into Red Roses, unfolding with violet leaves and a hint of lemon; Rose Blush, layered through with juicy notes of lychee and white musk; and Rose Water & Vanilla, moreish on a Turkish Delight finish. All three limited-edition fragrances are housed in Jo Malone’s signature squared-off bottles, but with pink-tinted labels instead of the customary cream – special for Valentine’s Day for that special someone.

Narciso Rodriguez

For Narciso Rodriguez, a gift of a rare Egyptian musc oil sparked an obsession – an obsession that would become the beating heart of the brand’s ‘for her’ collection. And as Valentine’s Day celebrates the coming together of two that, hopefully, becomes better as one, Pure Musc from Narciso Rodriguez is intended as a first-step to a two-step layering regime: to be made even more magical paired alongside another NR fragrance.

Atelier Cologne

Love at Atelier Cologne smells, apparently, a lot like citrus. And for stalwart fans of the brand’s Orange Sanguine olfactory family, you’d be pleased to see the blood orange-led fragrance dressed up for the occasion in a bottle adorned with fronds and flags of various sizes falling into the shape of – what else? – a love heart.