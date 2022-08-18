Best of Beauty 2022: Top Supplements

They say true beauty comes from within. Be it for skin, hair, nails or even gut health, there’s a capsule – or a pill, a sachet, a drink – out there that might just be a fix-all.

Best Supplements for 2022

Fancl Dynamic Fat Burner

Designed to accelerate fat burning effects, this drink actively isolates fat and eliminates bloating with a cocktail of ginger extract, gardenia cambogia extract. BCAA and melilotus extract. A bottle before each meal works most effectively in conjunction with a regulae workout routine.

Lyma The Supplement

This copper-coloured pill is jam-packed with ingredients such as Wellmune, KSM-66, Cognizin, Hydrocurc and K2Vital. Promising healthier skin, hair, nails, boosted immunity, better sleep and improved stress management, this little pill can be taken twice daily, two capsules at a time.

