facebook

Best of Beauty 2022: Top Supplements

By PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
18 Aug 2022
Best of Beauty 2022: Top Supplements
Beauty & Wellness
Best of Beauty 2022: Top Supplements

They say true beauty comes from within. Be it for skin, hair, nails or even gut health, there’s a capsule – or a pill, a sachet, a drink – out there that might just be a fix-all.

Best Supplements for 2022

Fancl Dynamic Fat Burner

Designed to accelerate fat burning effects, this drink actively isolates fat and eliminates bloating with a cocktail of ginger extract, gardenia cambogia extract. BCAA and melilotus extract. A bottle before each meal works most effectively in conjunction with a regulae workout routine.

Fancl,Lyma

Lyma The Supplement

This copper-coloured pill is jam-packed with ingredients such as Wellmune, KSM-66, Cognizin, Hydrocurc and K2Vital. Promising healthier skin, hair, nails, boosted immunity, better sleep and improved stress management, this little pill can be taken twice daily, two capsules at a time.

Meet the Best of Beauty 2022 Judges here

“Best Supplements” is part of an ongoing series, keep an eye on this page for more

Best of Beauty 2022 Beauty Supplements

PrestigeOnline Hong Kong
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.