The 6 Best Perfumes and Fragrances for Autumn

If the ideal perfume infuses the fantasies and memories of ineffable moments that define our existence, is there a perfect aroma for autumn? We ask the experts.

Autumn is a season ripe with nostalgia. There’s something mesmerising about reminiscence. We don’t simply indulge in the telling and re-telling of familiar stories; we derive meaning and truth from them. Beautiful and convoluted and haunting as such memories may be, they provide solace when we reflect on and recognise the ways in which past experiences have shaped the people we are today.

Scent is a gateway to forgotten memories and moments, eliciting core emotions that remind us that we’re fully awake and alive on this planet. The thrill of discovering something new; the devastation of rejection; the comfort of being surrounded by people you love and care about; the enormous deep happiness of believing in what you’re doing; the peacefulness of holding your own ground and refusing to hide.

We live in a culture heavily fixated on productivity, which can sometimes bring about a type of numbness that results in losing touch with sensations and feelings. Introducing small acts as simple as applying perfume into a daily routine invites a moment of intimacy and self-reflection that propels you forward from a place of confidence.

Harnessing agency and power seem to be a reoccurring theme in recent fragrance and perfume marketing campaigns. With Gen Z TikTok influencers dictating the trend weathervane, we’re seeing an influx of new “gender-neutral” products that target individuals who refuse to be tied to labels or forced into binary boxes.

When it comes to searching for a new perfume, a new scent to embody your personality, Diptyque Hong Kong brand general manager Julien de Mestier says, “Scents are gender-free. Don’t limit yourself to pre-conceived ideas of masculine or feminine scents. Dare to be inspired and inspire others.”

Pauline Lau, founder of niche artistic perfume boutique Parfumerie Trésor, suggests a mindful approach. “The questions I’d ask are: what are you expecting from your first perfume? Are you trying to create a specific character or make it your signature scent? Or are you seeking a scent to please someone you love? The last thing we want is for our buyers to waste their money and grab a bottle of perfume that will end up being placed in their room forever and never be used.”

Ask any sociologist and you’ll quickly learn that consumer choices and habits have a direct correlation to self-identity. It seems as if every decision made nowadays – and even one as small as choosing a signature fragrance – translates as a form of self-expression. To stay relevant and reinforce an engaging relationship with consumers, brands are launching products that promote diversity and sustainability to reach a wider audience.

Photographer-turned-beauty entrepreneur Serge Lutens created his first unisex fragrance after being exposed to the culture of Morocco. The pristine air, the red sandstone architecture and the image of cedars along the Atlas Mountains left an indelible mark on his brain. Since then, cedarwood became a central ingredient in his perfumes. “Like everything else, it wasn’t really a choice. A choice is never really conscious,” he says.

Some people describe ideas as living entities that use humans as vehicles to actualise transformative values and stories that feel urgent and meaningful. Every bottle of artisanal perfume is an embodiment of exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment. “Most people in Hong Kong are more inclined to use big brands they’re familiar with. Only a small and loyal group of customers appreciate and seek out hand-made artisanal perfumes,” says Lau.

As winter slowly creeps up, feelings of disconnectedness threaten to rear their heads. How to avoid pinballing into gloom-ridden emotional states? Replace your usual choice of perfume with one that’s uplifting and hopeful. “Consumers are drawn to oriental floral and gourmand scents in the autumn,” Lau adds, “as they’re elaborate and have a deep and sensual quality that brightens our senses.”

The pandemic continues to play a critical role in shaping consumer behaviour. “We can see a new trend of fragrance usage away from self-assertiveness towards a more wellness-oriented approach,” says de Mestier. “This change of perception – particularly in Asia and Hong Kong – has caused an uptick in demand for home fragrances and personal fragrances. As the temperature starts to drop, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain would be my pick, as the notes make me feel warm and cosy, and remind me of Paris – from its comfortable interiors to daily strolls in the city.”

The allure of perfume is its power to arouse intentions that drive us to remain present and curious in an ever-shifting world – a world of abundance that comes into focus as we indulge in simple moments of scent-led joy and tranquillity.

Here are six scintillating scents and fragrances for autumn

Parfumerie Trésor

Rose Millésimée

Parfumerie Trésor- Rose Millésimée

There’s something especially provocative beneath the floral notes of rose and jasmine that speaks of innate elegance and gentleness, accompanied by an assemblage of spices that invokes a frisson of excitement. A glorious rebirth.

Kilian Paris

Shield of Protection

Kilian Paris- Shield of Protection

A force to be reckoned: the citrus notes of green mandarin and bitter orange are an intriguing glimpse of the enchanted realm the brand has created. Once it’s on the skin, delight in the trio of rosemary, mint and neroli scents – a journey that culminates in a mystical and musky blend of cedarwood and cashmeran.

Penhaligon’s

Sports Car Club

Penhaligon’s- Sports Car Club

Redolent of an audacious and carefree lifestyle, this new limited-edition fragrance by Penhaligon’s has pink berry and eucalyptus as the main ingredients that perfectly encapsulate life in the fast lane.

Diptyque

Summer Essentials

Diptyque- Summer Essentials

Designed by French artist Matthieu Cossé, the bottle features drawings of Mediterranean landscapes in a nod to locations frequently visited by Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet, two of the brand’s founders. The fragrance notes of prickly pear, lemongrass, eucalyptus and lavender perfectly capture languid days in the sun.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris

724 Eau de Parfum

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris- 724 Eau de Parfum

Sandalwood musk pairs with jasmine sourced from Egypt and citrus from Italy in an exhilarating scent that echoes the inspiration behind 724 Eau. Through this new fragrance, humanity, creativity and connection triumph against the disorienting urban bustle.

Serge Lutens

Poivre Noir

Serge Lutens- Poivre Noir

Poivre Noir is a tribute to New York’s rich and vibrant jazz culture. It’s a heavy infusion of black pepper, cedarwood and nutmeg that emulates the mellow and ambient atmosphere of a Harlem haunt.