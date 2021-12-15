The Clic-Clac: Henry Jacques Newest Perfume Accessory Uses Swiss Watchmaking Technology

The newest accessory from haute perfumerie Henry Jacques blends watchmaking expertise with the art of solid perfume. We take a closer look at the Clic-Clac.

Who among us hasn’t reached out for a perfume because of the delicate and beautiful bottle it’s been lovingly stored in? After all, our favourite fragrances are housed like magic potions, in vials and crystal-like flasks that we proudly display on our bathroom and bedroom shelves.

So it’s no surprise really that French haute perfumerie Henry Jacques is extending this courtesy to solid perfume – and in doing so, breathing new life into the ancient art.

Henry Jacques has gone beyond simply creating stunning packaging, developing an ultra-sophisticated and wholly contemporary accessory that is functional as well as stylish. Called the Clic-Clac, it will house the Maison’s new collection of solid balm-like perfumes.

The gorgeous accessory is the result of over four years of research development and engineering, applying Swiss watchmaking technology in the design of its foolproof opening mechanism. Slim enough to slip into your purse and housing the perfect medium that will never spill.

“The creation of this object quickly transported us and overwhelmed us, surpassing all our expectations. Addictive for us, and fascinating for others, the Clic-Clac responds to the need of an era and a generation – a powerful response to something clearly lacking today,” says Anne-Lise Cremona, CEO of Henry Jacques.

The Clic-Clac is available in precious avant-garde materials such as titanium, carbon and gold, and is able to house any of the 50 Les Classiques solid perfume capsules. You can purchase it all, along with other standout fragrance essences, mists and the Maison’s premium perfume box, at the Henry Jacques boutique at Elements Mall.

Henry Jacques Hong Kong, Shop 2036A, Metal Zone, 2/F, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui

