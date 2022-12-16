Maison Francis Kurkdjian Presents 24 Hours of Scented Living with City-Inspired Fragrance

Francis Kurkdjian has always felt a special connection with the cities he’s lived in – his globe-trotting adventures have brought him from Paris to New York, then Sydney, then Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, New Delhi, Mumbai and more. And what he’s come to realise is this: that despite the geographic, socio-cultural, anthropological differences that exist in each and every city, there’s a communal magnetism that connects big-city living – and big-city dreaming.

His observations about this big-city energy brought about a desire to encapsulate it all within a bottle – “There is something about big cities that sweeps over you, electrifies you, elevates you,” the founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian muses. “I translated that communicative energy, that life pulsating in unison, into a musky, floral, urban fragrance that I named 724, for 24 hours of scented living, seven days a week.”

In the top notes, bergamot from Italy and aldehydes with sophisticated, slightly metallic, effervescent facets bring a fresh, undefined urban accord. It is the sensation of energizing freshness like the one that emanates from New York laundries at the break of day.

At the heart of this vertical architecture lies an airy aura conveyed by a bouquet of flowers structured by jasmine absolute from Egypt, sweet pea and mock orange.

In the base notes, this universe of whiteness surrenders to an enveloping, comforting sensation thanks to a sandalwood-white musk accord.

Together, 724 is the scent of urban living. The first whiff recalls fresh laundry, fresh and energizing, but the scent of aldehydes and musk keep things edgy and sophisticated. The city is buzzing with energy, and this city scent will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Prestige is currently running its 12 Days of #AVeryPrestigeChristmas Giveaway where one lucky reader will be able to win a trio of Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrances. Head to this link to find out more.

Head to The Christmas Edit to read more stories and gift guides to help with your holiday planning.