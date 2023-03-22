Lancôme is Transforming Anti-Ageing Skincare With the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum and Lancôme Skin Screen

For over 80 years, Lancôme has revolutionised the beauty industry with innovative solutions to combat ageing skin.

Every year, anti-ageing technology improves with Lancôme at the forefront of developing efficacious new formulations like the Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum and refining analytic tools like the Lancôme Skin Screen to guide consumers to discover the right solutions for their skin.

The Lancôme Skin Screen is a mirror of your future skin

Booking an appointment to experience the Lancôme Skin Screen is convenient, online or in-store. Once securing your consultation appointment at one of nine selected Lancôme counters, you can expect a qualified Beauty Advisor to walk you through Lancôme’s most advanced skin analysis service to reveal your exact skin in 20 minutes.

The exclusive service gives consumers insight into the potential condition of their skin over a few years. The machine is sensitive to 13 unique skin parameters, including wrinkles and fine lines, firmness, crow’s feet, texture, clogged pores, brown spots, under-eye bags, redness, UV damage, hydration, dark circles, and visible pores.

Proven to reach 97% of analytic accuracy with skin visualisations, the Lancôme Skin Screen uses a breakthrough combination of tri-polar light technology and an advanced AI algorithm to measure the risk factors for each skin parameter. Knowledge is power, as the saying goes, and Lancôme is committed to helping individuals identify their skin needs and adapt their skin routine and products to achieve the best outcome for skin health.

The Beauty Advisors are also knowledgeable guides, ready to point consumers to the right products and tailor a beauty routine best suited to their needs.

An anti-ageing solution for all ages: The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

With anti-ageing skincare, Lancôme understands that prevention is better than cure. The luxury beauty brand wants to break misconceptions surrounding anti-ageing products, which are essential from the early stages. Research indicates that collagen loss may begin as early as a person’s 20s.

The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is a powerful solution for those looking to incorporate products for more youthful skin without the hassle of investing in multiple products to address different problem areas or worrying about alternating active ingredients to avoid undesirable interactions. This pioneering formula unites Sodium Hyaluronate (HLA), C+Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid for the ultimate trinity inspired by regenerative science and powered by 40 years of bioengineering research.

The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is a simplified yet effective formula for younger-looking skin, restoring skin layer-by-layer. Within one week of use, expect the skin to look rejuvenated, plump, and luminous. After two weeks, the skin appears smoother, with a noticeable reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. After eight weeks, contours appear lifted, with fewer wrinkles and a brighter, even tone for a more radiant appearance.

The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum achieves these dramatic results as it combines three derm-active ingredients in one triple dose. Carefully contained in a high-tech vessel, each essential derm-active is isolated within separate chambers and protected from light, air, and impurities to retain optimal efficacy before each use. The triple nozzle dispenses each active in the perfect ratio for a trio that remodels the skin from the inside out.

An impactful patent of potent actives

Researchers had deemed Sodium Hyaluronate (HLA), C+Niacinamide and Ferulic Acid an incompatible combination in a single product for decades. The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is truly a revolutionary achievement in skincare as the three derm-active ingredients combine for the first time with gluco-peptides from the signature performance engine of the Rénergie range: Linseed extract. In its concentrated form, the ingredient contains 33% peptides to strengthen the skin barrier and support skin hydration. The Linseed extract also delivers 45% of oligosaccharides to improve the dermal structure, targeting different layers of skin.

Sodium Hyaluronate (HLA) is the sodium salt of hyaluronic acid, the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum uses next-generation acetylated sodium hyaluronate with a small molecular size for enhanced skin penetration and lasting power, outlasting standard hyaluronic acid 13 times longer. The molecules attract and bind moisture to skin, combating dryness as it helps to smooth and plump the skin, with proven efficacy against skin wrinkles.

C+Niacinamide is a Vitamin C derivative and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) that contributes to combating dark spots and evening skin tone. It reduces inflammation, working well even on sensitive skin to achieve a more radiant complexion. Finally, Ferulic Acid is a powerful antioxidant that neutralises free radical damage to protect the skin from future signs of ageing. The hardest hitter in the trio, Ferulic Acid works to suppress the appearance of new blood vessels beneath the skin, protecting the skin from discolouration due to sun exposure or a genetic predisposition for dark spots.

The Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum 50ml retails for RM640 and is available at all physical Lancôme boutiques, Lancôme counters, and Sephora outlets. This futuristic formulation also stocks through official digital boutiques, including Facebook and Lazada.

For more information visit lancome.com.my