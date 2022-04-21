4 Hotel Spa Treatments to Book for the Ultimate Pampering Experience

We’re all in dire need of some me-time, a little indulgence, and a well-deserved break from the unyielding fifth-wave restrictions imposed on us for the past few months. With spas and beauty parlours now back in business, we’ve hunted down the best treatments to book yourself into.

Starting April 21st, the city’s top hotels have revealed brand new spa packages for you to discover; be it a facial, a soak, a full-body massage or a 360 spa package, you’re bound to find something to ease away the undue stress and anxiety of being under lockdown.

Read on below for the full list of hotel spa treatments to book yourself into right now.

Four Seasons Hong Kong spa

The Four Seasons Spa has always been a welcome reprieve situated at the heart of Central, with spacious spa rooms facing the Victoria Harbour. The spa has launched the Empowerment and Nurture Ritual, a 2.5-hour body and facial treatment and meditation experience with the aim to re-energize and renew.

The treatment starts off with a Chakra Balancing, focusing on balancing the Svadisthana chakra (the seat of self) and the Anna chakra (the third eye) that is said to lead to a composed self and protection, followed by a mediation session. Afterwards, feeling more grounded and in control, you’ll be led into a Full Body Lomi Lomi Massage, Warm Chakra Crystal Stone Massage and Lori Lori Healing Head and Facial Massage, to leave your spirits and facial definition instantly lifted.

The Empowerment and Nurture Ritual, as well as all other spa programmes, will be available at the Four Seasons Spa from April 21st.

Four Seasons Hotel, 8 Finance Street, Central. For reservations, call +852 3196 8900 or book online here.

The Upper House’s #WellnessOnTheRoad staycation package

Why settle for just a few hours at the spa if you could indulge for a full day? The Upper House is offering #WellnessOnTheRoad, a wellness-inspired staycation that is complete with in-room treatments and wellness classes at the tranquil setting of the boutique hotel.

The offer comes with one-night accommodation in a Studio 70 suite plus daily set breakfast for two at Salisterra. Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted with a selection of cold-pressed juices and a wellness gift from Royal Fern. The Maxi Bar in-room (except the wine) and filtered water are complimentary throughout your stay. Book yourselves into a 60-minute in-room massage and check out the group wellness classes on Fridays and Saturdays. If that’s not enough, there’s also a 24-hour gym as well as a Lululemon Wellness Loan Kit to use at any time.

The #WellnessOnTheRoad staycation is on offer from April 21st to September 30th, 2022.

The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong. For reservations, make your booking online here.

Nourishing treat by NestBloom at the Ritz-Carlton Spa

Over on the other side of the harbour, high above the clouds, you can indulge in the Ritz-Carlton Spa’s Heavenly Spa Indulgence package.

The romantic spa getaway at the Couples Treatment Suite is the perfect retreat to share with your loved one. The wellness journey begins with a 30-minute Vanilla Bubble Bath in the private jacuzzi that’s followed with a nourishing bird’s nest delicacy by NestBloom. Afterwards, the both of you will be treated to a 30-minute Sweet Almond Body Scrub and a 60-minute signature relaxing body massage to lead you into the deepest state of zen.

As a limited offer, you could prolong your pampering experience with an additional express 30-minute eye, face or back treatment at a special rate of HK$500 following the treatment. The offer is available only between April 21st to April 30th. Advanced reservation is required.

The Heavenly Spa Indulgence package is available from now until May 31st, 2022.

Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon. To make your reservations, call +852 2263 2040 or email [email protected]

Asaya Hong Kong

With spa and facial treatments back on the menu, Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong is celebrating by launching several new programmes on April 21st.

The Discover the Advance programme is perfect for those who need a skin analysis after months of forgoing facials. The offer begins with a 3D Facial Skin Analysis and a 30-minute Radio Frequency treatment that will stimulate collagen production, rebuild the structure of the skin and enhance circulation, followed by a 90-minute EviDens de Beauté facial.

For a body treatment, try the new Revitalising Body by Asaya package, which comes with a 90-minute gourmet sugar scrub that exfoliates the entire body to promote circulation and cellular renewal while building up energy and warmth to enhance your mood. The scrub is followed by an energetic massage with warm oil to stimulate the entire body and leave your skin supple and soft.

Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The offers are valid from now until May 31st, 2022. To make your reservations, book here.