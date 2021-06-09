5 Wellness Experiences to Book this Month

Living well and choosing health is harder than we think, with many of us leading busy city lives and very rarely taking the time to check in with our own minds and bodies. But self-care and wellness have never been more important than now — people searching for self-care is at a constant upwards trajectory — and living well is no longer about living indulgently but living contentedly.

So, to mark Global Wellness Day this coming Saturday, June 12, 2021, we’ve signed ourselves up for an entire day to focus on just ourselves and to reset our minds and rid ourselves of our daily stressors. Mark your calendars, here are just a few wellness experiences and treatments you can book yourself into right now.

Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

A full day of wellness activities are offered at Oriental Spa at Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The Oriental Spa at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental is hosting a complimentary Body Balance virtual class and a DIY body scrub making class on June 12. The Body Balance Virtual Class, hosted at the Fitness Centre, will be led by fitness instructors from Les Mills, and is a yoga-based class that embraces elements of Tai Chi and Pilates. The 30-minute class will help improve flexibility and core strength and is a perfect way to restore balance in one’s mind, body and soul.

The virtual class will be followed by a body scrub making class at Spa Café, using natural ingredients like Himalayan sea salt, coconut oil and fresh flowers. Finish off with light refreshments, and take that sense of wellbeing and calmness away with you as you re-navigate the city.

What’s more, the hotel will be joining the Mandarin Oriental Group’s 24 Hour Wellness Initiative, offering a fitness class on Instagram at 2pm for just about anyone to follow.

For enquiries or reservations, contact The Oriental Spa at +852 2132 0011 or lmhkg-spa@mohg.com.

The Upper House

The Upper House is offering sound bowl healing this Global Wellness Day

The Upper House’s latest pop-up is with vegan bubble tea purveyor Mother Pearl, from now until August 31, 2021. To embrace Global Wellness Day, Mother Pearl is partnering with Hong Kong boutique wellness consultancy, iLiving, to co-host a 60-minute Somatic Singing Bowl Meditation followed by refreshments at the pop-up. Two sessions are available that day, starting at 10:45 am or 1:15pm at the Sky Lounge on Level 49. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

What’s more, from now until August 31, guests can book themselves into the Upper House for a wellness-inspired staycation. The #WellnessOnTheRoad stay comes with in-room treatments and wellness classes, plus a welcome gift by Mother Pearl sister brand, Nourish, an experience kit from local-made aromatherapy brand Vree, and 2 drink coupons to use at Mother Pearl.

Click here for more information. To make a room reservation, contact +852 3968 1111 or email reservations@upperhouse.com.

Asaya Hong Kong

Asaya Hong Kong offers one-day or one-night wellness packages

Why limit your wellness journey to just one day? For those who are looking to continue living well, Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong is presenting a new series of Asaya Wellcations, launching June 16 until July 11, that is dedicated to one’s personal journey to self-discovery.

Interested guests can choose to discover Asaya through one-day or one-night packages, which comes with a holistic, results-driven programme of your own choosing. Guests can choose a 60-minute session, from Singing Bowl Therapy, Expressive Arts Therapy, to Functional Insight Training, Sports Therapy and more, followed by a 60-minute massage or detox ritual, and finished with a three-course lunch at Asaya Kitchen.

For enquiries, contact +852 3891 8588 or check out their website here.

Sense of Touch

Thai herbal compress treatments, new at Sense of Touch

Sense of Touch has long been a staple at Hong Kong, providing wellness-focused treatments for the tired and weary. For Global Wellness Day, the award-winning spa is offering a new Gemstone Facial treatment, which harnesses the power of ancient Chinese massage techniques with crystal rollers and gemstones to reduce wrinkles, facial sagging and under eye bags. Guests looking for massages could also try the new Thai Herbal Ball Massage treatment, which includes a hot compress, an ancient ritual of Ayurvedic origins that helps to relax and invigorate the mind and body.

Sense of Touch. Unit B, 16/F, Hollywood Center, 77-91 Queen’s Rd West, Sheung Wan, HK.

Fivelements Habitat

A healing Tea Ceremony awaits at wellness sanctuary Fivelements Habitat

If you haven’t made wellbeing your top priority, Fivelements Habitat invites you to do so. The wellness sanctuary is well within reach at Times Square, and at 15,000 square-feet, with three treatment rooms, private studios and spaces for meditation and tea cermonies, is the ultimate destination to rejuvenate and rebalance oneself.

For Global Wellness Day, the sanctuary is highlighting the benefits of meditation through two Sacred Arts: Vocal Healing Meditation and Tea Ceremony. Vocal healing invites clients to utilise their own voices to reach a deeper level of healing through the resonance and vibrations created. The Tea Ceremony, is a kind of active meditation, where clients can reconnect themselves with nature through the simple act of drinking tea. Sacred Arts classes are only available to Fivelements members, but non-members can still enjoy world-class treatments and delicious and nutritious meals at Sakti Elixir, the wellness destination’s plant-based kitchen.

Fivelements Habitat. Level 13A, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay.