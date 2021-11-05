With the onset of autumn and its associated outdoor activities, Dr Lisa Chan offers advice on how to step out without shame in a perfectly contoured body.

Summer in Hong Kong is drawing to a close, and the extremes of hot and humid weather will soon be behind us. With this reprieve from intense heat, many of us are taking this chance to venture out to Hong Kong’s beaches and countryside before winter sets in.

Given the Asian focus on slim frames and an absence of fat, some of my patients have come to me feeling self-conscious about the way their bodies look in bathing suits or hiking outfits.

Below are some of the ways that body contouring can be achieved without having to go under the knife.

How to Achieve a Perfectly Contoured Body

SHOULDER STRAIGHTENING

As so many jobs involve hunching over a desk these days, it’s not surprising that many of us end up with tight and sloped shoulders that cause tension and clothing straps to slip off. First popularised in Korea as a pre-wedding procedure for brides wanting to wear strapless dresses, shoulder straightening and relief from tense trapezius muscles can be achieved with injections of botulinum toxin. Besides slimming down bulky muscles for a more feminine silhouette, shoulder pain and tension can also be reduced.

ARM- AND CALF-MUSCLE REDUCTION

Muscle mass is usually proportional to the amount of exercise one does, but in some cases it can be inherited. Bulky arms and legs are considered less “feminine”, and some of my patients have confided they tend to stay away from certain types of clothing that reveal excessive muscle. Arm and calf slimming can be achieved with injections of botulinum toxin, though the treatment may not be suitable for athletes and professional dancers, as it can cause temporary weakness in the treated muscles. Effects are seen in a few weeks and will last four to six months.

FAT DISSOLUTION

Deoxycholic acid is a substance naturally produced by the body to metabolise and emulsify fat for absorption. With stubborn fat cells over the chin, tummy, arms, back and thighs, a similar mechanism can be achieved with targeted injections. Results are noticeable after four to six sessions of treatment.

IMPROVING MUSCLE DEFINITION

Devices utilising high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy can help to tone, sculpt and strengthen weak muscles over the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. Each session lasts around 30 minutes and involves thousands of muscle contractions, which help to build muscle mass and reduce unwanted fat.

All of the above can help contour the body without the pain and long recovery times of traditional liposuction or plastic surgery, but note that with injections, some swelling and bruising can occur after treatment, and may take a few days to resolve. Make sure to tell your doctor if you have any big events planned in the near future, and time your treatments accordingly.

