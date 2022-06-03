Dr Lisa Chan on How to Minimise the Effect of Rosacea

The debilitating skin condition known as rosacea is most prevalent at this time of year. While there’s no magic bullet, Dr Lisa Chan suggests several ways to minimise its effect.

The summertime blues are a real dilemma for people with rosacea, a debilitating skin condition causing redness and blemishing of the face. It’s in this season when sufferers feel its effects most acutely, with a combination of heat and the requirement to wear face masks making the condition especially uncomfortable.

The causes of rosacea are poorly understood. Those with the condition often suffer persistent redness in the centre of the face, flushing, burning or stinging sensations, and dryness of the skin, and it can also affect sufferers’ eyes and vision. Four “S” factors exacerbate rosacea: sunlight, spicy food, stress, and alcoholic drinks.

Treatments for rosacea not involving medication fall into two categories:

Avoiding rosacea triggers: gentle skincare, avoiding harsh scrubbing, frequent moisturisation and protection against the sun.

Pulsed dye laser (PDL) and intense pulsed light (IPL) treatments, which work by absorbing light energy into cutaneous vessels – the small blood vessels in the skin – leading to vessel heating and coagulation. This can lead to a reduction of facial reddening and vessel damage.

Medication options for the treatment of rosacea, on the other hand, include topical antibiotics, azelaic acid, brimonidine, the antiparasitic drug ivermectin and oral medication – oral antibiotics and the acne treatment isotretinoin.

Oral antibiotics such as tetracycline, doxycycline and minocycline have long been used to treat and manage rosacea. With their anti-inflammatory properties, they can be effective in treating papules and pustules on the skin and reducing erythema – skin rashes caused by injured or inflamed blood capillaries.

However, tetracycline can cause gastrointestinal distress and photosensitivity, and shouldn’t be given to children under the age of nine, as it risks permanent tooth discolouration and reduced bone growth. Side effects of isotretinoin, meanwhile, include dry skin, chapped lips, vision problems and joint pain. In severe cases, it can cause birth defects, stomach problems and mental- health issues.

In summary, no single therapy in the treatment of rosacea is consistently effective, and the potential side effects of any medication must be carefully considered before being prescribed.

Here are some tips for reducing its cruel impact in summertime:

Use a misting fan.

Wear a hat.

Stay out of the sun from 11am to 3pm, when ultraviolet light is most intense.

Apply sunscreen.

Avoid getting overheated through prolonged exercise, for example by swimming or doing aerobics in an air-conditioned space rather than doing intense workouts in a gym.

Keep a rosacea diary to monitor the seasonal and lifestyle factors that cause your own flare-ups.

Take care with cosmetics and avoid skincare products that agitate your condition.

The truth sufferers must face, however, is that rosacea is a chronic condition with no instant, magic cure. Patience and compliance remains key to treating rosacea successfully. A combination of good skin care, avoidance of triggering factors and carefully evaluated treatments can help reduce flare-ups.