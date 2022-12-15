Get These Feng Shui Plants that Attract Positivity and Money for Your Home

Not only do plants symbolise the way of life, but they also add an aesthetic value to one’s home decor and enhance the aura of that space. While some of them are used for purely decorative purposes, others are used as feng shui plants according to the ancient traditional Chinese practice. The Chinese word ‘feng’ means wind and ‘shui’ means water and these plants signify growth and kindness which attracts the quality of nurturing with patience and compassion in the plant parent. And, to be specific, there are some plants that are actually feng shui money plants, meaning that they attract wealth along with positivity, prosperity, peace of mind, good fortune and balance in relationships.
Additionally, tropical foliage in the house also symbolises coexistence and helps in conserving the environment in every possible way in the modern civilization, where the world is being transformed into a concrete jungle.
Whether we are inside or outside, the air we breathe poses a persistent threat to our health. According to studies, these plants also work as air purifiers and cleanses the air we breathe.
Feng shui plants give better results when they are placed in a particular direction, which is south-eastern corner of your house. Because according to the experts, the south-eastern direction belongs to planet Venus which brings luxury and balance in relationships.
Also, these plants should never be subject to water clogging because that’s when they tend to die. They should always be kept in well-drained pots and in indirect sunlight to breathe and grow.
A feng shui money plant is surely an addition which you should make to your house to ensure the inflow of positive energies and wealth that these mini creatures have to offer. There are various types of these available in the market and you can choose to buy the one which fits in your criteria.
Pick from these feng shui money plants to bring positive energy in your home
Also known as Chinese money plant, the botanical name for this feng shui houseplant is Pilea peperomioides and it is a low-maintenance indoor plant with leaves resembling coins. According to feng shui, the coin plant attracts positivity and wealth for the one who grows it. This plant grows in the spring season in indirect sun and can be easily propagated using a stem cutting. It has moderate water needs but if it’s too sunny then it requires more water.
(Image: Courtesy of Karolina Kot/Pexels)
The monstera plant, as we all know it commonly, has leaves which appear like swiss cheese. The botanical name of this tropical perennial plant is Monstera adansonii. It is known to fend off the negative energy and attract positive energy in the house.
It is a moderate maintenance plant which requires moisture constantly. And, when grown as a houseplant, it requires a centre support in the form of a stick to help it climb properly.
This feng shui friendly plant is quite popular among interior designers for enhancing the aesthetics of house designs.
(Image: Courtesy Waithamai/CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
Epipremnum aureum or golden pothos are of many types including marble prince, neon and marble queen. Along with being the simplest plant to grow and commonly known as ‘money plant’, this climber is the one that grows throughout all seasons. It is an air purifying, low maintenance indoor plant which prefers mild indirect sunlight and moderate watering.
According to feng shui, it attracts wealth and abundance, absorbs harmful radiation and reduces stress. You can easily propagate this plant using stem cuttings to have budget friendly lush green foliage at home.
(Image: Courtesy of Kelsey Brown/Unsplash)
A succulent, the jade plant is also known as ‘money tree’ and believed to be lucky, which blesses the owner with long life, according to feng shui. It is also believed that the steady growth of the jade plant increases wealth and prosperity in the house.
The botanical name for this perennial is Crassula ovata and it requires a good amount of direct sunlight and moist soil to grow. It is easy to propagate and you can use a stem or leaf cutting from the parent plant to propagate it. Jade plant is also popular as a home decor piece owing to its ravishing appearance.
(Image: Courtesy of Harry Cooke/Pexels)
Satin pothos is an indoor perennial vine botanically known as Scindapsus pictus. It is a low-maintenance plant with heart shaped leaves with silver splotches on it. This evergreen tropical requires bright indirect sunlight to grow.
Be careful while watering them as overwatering these may result in yellow leaves. You can easily propagate these with a stem-cutting from the mother plant during the spring and summer seasons.
(Image: Courtesy of Mokkie/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)
Dracaena sanderiana, commonly known as lucky bamboo, is considered to bring harmony in one’s relationship when placed in the Kun corner (relationship corner) of the house. South-west corner of your house is known as the relationship corner or the Kun corner that represents the area of love, relationship and marriage in life.
This perennial shrub can be grown in both water or soil while being kept in bright indirect sunlight.
You should always use filtered water or distilled water while watering the lucky bamboo as it is sensitive to chlorine and hard tap water. You can easily propagate lucky bamboo using stem cuttings from the mother plant.
The number of stalks represent different things as per feng shui and six stalks is known to bring in good luck and wealth.
(Image: Courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels)
Scientifically known as Xerosicyos danguyi, this feng shui money plant is a coin-shaped leaf plant which is a low-maintenance plant that attracts well-being and prosperity. It is also drought tolerant and can be grown both in direct and indirect sunlight.
These are climbers that cascade towards the ground if not provided a good support to climb. They require very less watering and can be easily propagated using a stem cutting.
(Image: Courtesy of Rudolphous/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
Guiana chestnut is commonly known as money tree and its botanical name is Pachira aquatica which is considered auspicious in feng shui for maintaining positive energy in the house. It can be grown in medium indirect sunlight and also in artificial fluorescent light.
Money tree plants require frequent watering, especially, when the upper layer of the soil becomes dry. You can easily propagate them using a stem-cutting, and they can also be turned into a bonsai if you prefer to limit the height growth of the plant.
(Image: Courtesy of Yasmina H/Unsplash)