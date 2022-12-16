Get Ready to Be the Master of Your Health with CircleDNA

We’re knee-deep in gifting season but we admit, it’s not always easy to buy gifts for people you care about. People have different tastes after all, and vastly different Christmas wish lists. But at the end of the day, what we all want; the one very vital element that we must have to create beautiful memories with our loved ones; the part of ourselves that we always seem to neglect; the very thing we toast to at every celebration and every occasion – is good health.

So, why not, for this Christmas, get your loved ones a Premium DNA test kit from CircleDNA so they can have all the information on their health at their fingertips?

CircleDNA is the world’s most comprehensive DNA test launched by Danny Yeung, founder of Prenetics, with the hope of making available a tool for people to take charge of their own health. To Yeung, launching CircleDNA, as well as starting Prenetics, are inseparable from his philosophy – an easy and effective way that informs people of their health and allows them to take necessary steps to live healthier should be accessible to everyone.

Luckily enough, we live in an era where technology enables such an aspiration. Utilising the latest genetic-sequencing technology, all CircleDNA requires from you is a simple swab of the inner cheek to collect a saliva sample. The company makes the entire process extremely easy – the swabbed sample is picked up directly at your address, and 18 days later, the results will be sent to the CircleDNA app on your phone, with more than 500 reports across 20 categories covering disease risk, brain health, diet, fitness… everything you can ever imagine being carried in your DNA.

The reports also provide actionable health recommendations to help everyone achieve their best, healthiest self. Knowing what to look after and what to strengthen for health with CircleDNA, one can realise their full potential to pursue the best things in life.

Prestige is currently running its 12 Days of #AVeryPrestigeChristmas Giveaway where two lucky readers will be able to win a CircleDNA Premium DNA test worth HK$4990 each. Head to this link to find out more.