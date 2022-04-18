Getting Back to the Gym with Pherform’s Stephanie Poelman

Health has never been a more pertinent topic than it is now, as we all look for ways to improve our overall well-being both physically and mentally. But building good habits is easier said than done – we’ve all gone through New Year’s resolutions only to break them a month after, and even if you’ve powered on, your best-laid plans might not have survived the onslaught of Covid waves and gym closures.

But now that gyms are re-opening come April 21, 2022, as Hong Kong’s fifth Covid wave comes to an end, we find ourselves asking, “How do we pick up from where we left off?”

We speak to some of the most resilient gym owners and trainers in Hong Kong to find out how they’ve coped through the latest gym closure, how they’ve stayed active and their top tips on staying consistent and motivated.

Pherform’s Stephanie Poelman

Stephanie Poelman, owner and trainer at Pherform, shares her secret to getting back into the gym routine.

How would you describe your gym to someone looking to get back into the fitness routine?

Pherform’s small group classes have a structured training program that gives our members the necessary direction and balance for general fitness. As humans, we are more likely to stick with a routine when a plan is created. We create the plan, provide the environment, and coach movements and corrections so all they need to do is schedule it and show up. With more than nine class options a day, it’s doable to find a time that works for their schedule and we do the rest.

What was the biggest struggle you’ve had during the lockdown and how did you cope?

My biggest struggle is the fact I genuinely enjoy participating in group classes and being inspired and motivated by having others around me. When social distancing measures were reduced and restricted us from training outdoors, that hit me hard. I reached out to friends to train with me so I had others to hold me accountable. I also changed my overall goal in that no matter what I would find a way to move daily any way I can. That’s why I can’t wait to be back in classes with the members!

How did you change up your clients’ workouts?

This was our 5th lockdown in the last two years so we were prepared to transition all members back online. We also knew how important in-person training was so we immediately started outdoor classes, where the coach would bring equipment to the local amphitheatre before every class. There was a period we stopped the outdoor classes but continued our online classes daily. In total, we have had over 220 online classes since January 7th!

How do you keep clients motivated to train?

Understanding that motivation is different for each individual is the first step. As a Coach, it is our responsibility to assess each individual in a class and provide them with the motivation and inspiration they need. Some members are motivated by intrinsic factors such as enjoying the workout, being around friends and having fun while others are externally inspired by PR’ing their lifts, aesthetics or competitively winning.

Pherform gym trainers

What new programmes can we expect from you now that gyms are reopening on April 21?

The moment we open back up we are back in full swing of group classes as well as personal training. While we had a large percentage of members continue to train there are a lot of women who have done nothing during the last 4 months and are looking at gradually getting back into a fitness routine. We are offering intro sessions to ramp up as well as PT packages to assist those looking for coaching and accountability.

What’s your best secret to building a sustainable gym habit?

The best secret to building a sustainable gym habit is to surround yourself with like-minded individuals, who will hold you accountable for your goals and aspirations. The second is to not overwhelm yourself with trying to build too many habits at one. Build the routine of training back in, and then other priorities will start to fall into place over time.