Getting Back to the Gym with Two Percent Fitness’s James Wong

The fifth covid wave took a toll on Hong Kong as a whole. The city saw a record high number of daily cases and some of the strictest restrictions in the world. Like many industries, the world of fitness took a massive hit. From gym closures to gyms completely shutting down, some had to adapt and change up their approach to training their clients.

With gyms re-opened on April 21, 2022, we caught up with some trainers in the city to see how they dealt with the lockdown, how they continued to manage each client’s progression, and more.

Two Percent Fitness owner James Wong

James Wong, co-owner and trainer at Two Percent Fitness, shares his secret to getting back into the gym routine.

How would you describe your gym to someone looking to get back into the fitness routine?

We are a boutique fitness centre with great privacy in the heart of central that offers one-on-one personal training.

What was the biggest struggle you’ve had during the lockdown and how did you cope?

The biggest struggle we had was to keep the team’s morale, but we overcame those issues by filming more content, keeping our clients in check, and offering outdoor sessions to our clients.

How did you change up your clients’ workouts?

We personalise tailored programmes to each and every client, depending on their needs. Specialising in body re-composition through resistance training, we cycle in exercises after a programme is finished or if goals are met.

Personal training at Two Percent Fitness

How do you keep clients motivated to train?

We often tell clients the most important factor in training is often discipline. As motivation comes and goes, discipline is what will take you further.

What new programmes can we expect from you now that gyms are reopening on April 21?

Ever since gyms closed, a lot of people have been out of the routine in becoming healthy or fit especially those who are committed to making a change for the new year’s resolution.

So we are now offering everyone a second chance, “A restart your new year’s resolution programme” that will get you back into the routine!

What’s your best secret to building a sustainable gym habit?

Don’t be afraid to start, take action, and make a plan. If you need help in doing so, then seek help. Once the ball starts rolling sustainability becomes inevitable, as this can get highly addictive.