Let’s Get Physical! 6 High-Tech Wellness Spaces To Visit in Hong Kong

Your body is a temple and, like any temple worth its salt, it needs to be maintained. Maybe with state-of-the-art equipment. Or maybe with a treatment backed by science. Joey Wong and Gennady Oreshkin visit the spots in town that’ll tune up your physique with some cool, high-tech gadgetry.

Float Co’s Float Tanks

To “disconnect” has evolved to take on meaning beyond the unfortunate truncation of wires, wifi and flailing relationships, as our technology-reliant cyborg selves continue to refuse (pouting, with arms crossed and fingers clenched on to a smartphone) any directive that gestures at powering off. But to disconnect is to unwind; to disconnect is to pause. To breathe. To be present – however terrifying a prospect that might be.

At Float Co, to disconnect is not merely a suggestion: it’s instruction. Each float tank (Float Co calls them Dreampods) is filled with 25cm of filtered water diluted with 500kg of Epsom salt, its high salinity content well exceeding that of the famously buoyant Dead Sea. Once recumbent, a sensory-deprived 60 minutes follow as your body lies effortlessly afloat, in water temperature-tuned just so you can no longer feel where your fingertips end, no longer feel where your skin meets salty sea.

Now, free from any sort of exterior stimulation, the muscular-skeletal and sympathetic nervous systems dial down to Sleep Mode, lulling the mind into a state of deep, deep relaxation. It’s a return-to-the- womb surrender; an hour where your only responsibility is to drift.

The Mandarin Spa’s Ganbanyoku Bed

There’s magic to lying stock-still with limbs akimbo on a sun-heated patch of hardwood floor. Well, at least that’s what must be inferred in careful observation of domestic felinity at its most languorous. But these kitty-cats have to be on to something, because Ganbanyoku – a form of hot-stone therapy from Japan where you lie in repose on a tiled bed made of tenshoh seki (black silica) and natural lava rock heated to just over 44-degrees Celsius – panders to this very creature comfort tethered to what ought to be our reptilian brains.

Housed within the Mandarin Spa’s Jasmine Suite, the flat-rock Ganbanyoku bed emits far- infrared rays and negative ions said to penetrate deep beneath the skin’s surface to stimulate the body’s water molecules. Much like the full-body release of being nestled towel-clad in a sauna, or sitting submerged in a Japanese onsen, the Ganbanyoku bed uses heat as a therapeutic anchor. As your temperature rises, so does your pulse rate. Then, your blood vessels dilate; then, the rest of your body catches up to regulate. In other words: this is going to make you sweat – and sweat some more. All in the name of detoxification, right?

EstheClinic’s EstheCryo Treatment

“As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show!” whispered Uma Thurman in her crimson lace-front and green onesie sometime in 1997. While I still very much refuse to critically engage with any piece of DC intellectual property, I shall allow myself the pleasure of speculating Dr Freeze giving his wife a botched DIY cryotherapy session. That’s why she ended up in that fish tank. Should have gone to France. Or a French clinic, at least. In comes EstheClinic. The clinic’s EstheCryo treatment allows for virtually painless and swift freezing of fat that doesn’t require intense tissue suction. Instead, the machine draws it up gradually, eliminating all the discomfort. Within four to six weeks, frozen fat cells will be expelled from the system via the natural lymphatic drainage channels, leading to a permanent reduction of the volume of the fatty tissue in the treated area by up to 30 percent. So, if you’re contemplating dropping your membership at your favourite spin studio because the towels got a tad too coarse for your freshly hyaluroned face, consider taking your ab-etching needs to EstheClinic.

Rosewood Asaya’s PEAR 3D Complexion Analysis

Watch any episode of House, MD and you’ll realise from Hugh Laurie CBE’s signature caustic delivery why a comprehensive diagnosis is crucial to any successful treatment, be it medical or purely procedural. In fact, think of Rosewood Asaya’s assessments as pre-treatment consultations, a time to sit with experts and state-of-the- art technology to find out, once and for all, what the hell is wrong with you. Microscopically. Epidermally. In extreme, exhaustive detail.

Now, if you, too, have a mother who nags so lovingly about fastidious sunscreen application, same. So, don’t bring mum to Rosewood Asaya’s PEAR 3D Complexion Analysis, which reveals the level of UV damage, wrinkles, oil and bacteria you’ve accrued – right down to your very last pore. Here’s how it works: the assessment asks for your head to be stationed through a glaringly lit portal to build, through high-res images, a composite of your face, your skin and everything in-between entirely unseeable to the naked eye. The resulting uncanny-valley snapshots will unveil if you’ve been diligent about your day-and-night eye cream application, if you’ve been smearing your sun cream correctly and, most improbably, if you’ve abided by those every-two-hour SPF reapplications. Whoops.

But knowledge is power. And with great power comes great diagnoses – and a customised skin health treatment plan devised by Asaya’s roster of professionals.

Reviv’s IV Therapy

“Dope, shoot it up, straight to the heart, please,” sang Elsa Mars in American Horror Story: Freakshow. The fading German movie star probably wasn’t talking about IV therapy. Had she given it a shot though, she wouldn’t have ended up the way she did. Until recently, intravenous administration of nutrients or vitamins has been reserved for the severely ill. Now, the method has proven itself a robust solution for a range of wellness concerns, as attested by Reviv – a global provider of cutting-edge IV therapy. Founded by Dr Johnny Parvani, Reviv creates proprietary IV cocktails that target dehydration, hangovers, post-workout recovery and premature ageing. “The limitations to performance, even for the most conditioned athlete, usually come down to fatigue and injury,” says Parvani. The Musculoskeletal system uses substrate within the organism to ensure its full mobility. With repeated movements, however, such substrate, that contains nutrients, vitamins, electrolytes, etc, might be depleted. In comes Reviv. “By direct administration into the bloodstream, IV therapy replenishes lost fluids, restores electrolytes from insensible losses, flushes out lactic acid and toxins from muscle breakdown. It minimises injury to tissues and organs by decreasing the concentration of damaging substances,” Parvani explains.

Flowga’s Infrared Yoga

Ever wondered why slabs of raw meat get fully cooked if placed inside a sauna for just 30 minutes? Because meat doesn’t sweat. Despite being the natural cooling solution for mammals, perspiration is also an incredibly effective way to burn calories. No, fat doesn’t leave your body through sweat glands, but your organism does, sometimes, use the energy stored in your fat cells to facilitate perspiration, resulting in weight loss and dehydration. This brilliant preamble aside, there’s no way more efficient to harness the potential of sweating than hot yoga, especially inside the high-tech Flowga studio. Its newfound wellness philosophy dictates embracing “getting messy”, because – face it – doing a Bakasana surrounded by state-of-the-art infrared panels that heat up to 45 degrees is never a walk in the park. Best part? The difference between infra-red heat and steam comes down to distinction of radiation from convective heat transfer. The latter relies on microscopic streams of gas to carry energy. This means infrared panels alone don’t make the room stuffy, while still offering proven health benefits, including muscle relaxation, blood circulation and, in some cases, lymphatic mobility.

