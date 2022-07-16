Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Anna Flores

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Anna Flores.

Mindful Mentor: Anna Flores

The founder of The Chaless, a wellness beauty centre with a unique “fast living with slow beauty” concept, Anna Flores is from the Philippines; her love of beauty and wellness are deeply rooted in family traditions and watching her mother ritualise beauty. After working in the industry for more than two decades, Flores launched her venue last year to offer creative and targeted therapies for sleep, stress management and anti-ageing.

Anna Flores

What does wellness mean to you?

Wellness to me means thriving and building a healthy quality of life in my mindset, daily chores and the people I surround myself with. Choosing to stay positive and grateful for this beautiful life and creating a space to practise healthy habits in my diet and fitness to cultivate a healthy state of mind.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

I love working in a space that brings serenity. A common misconception is when clients come in expecting immediate and long-lasting results after just one treatment. Skincare products, treatments, beautifying machines and equipment are technologically advanced nowadays, but one needs to invest time and dedication to achieve lasting results. A comparable example is exercise and diet – when you put energy and effort into doing regular exercises and are mindful of your food intake, you’ll look healthier, slimmer and more vibrant. When that regimen stops, everything will fall apart. The very same mechanics work for beautification and wellness.

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

Getting the brand name and business out there; for people to know you exist. A friend once told me: we’re blessed to have Filipino family and friends – someone will always pray for you. I definitely count my blessings, because when I opened the doors of The Chaless, the friends who promised to support me did – and beyond!

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Stress occurs when you’re unable to control the situation or the person. It’s human nature to react, but science has proved that coming back to a relaxed state of mind will help us create better solutions. Human connection is also key. Come for a relaxing treatment – being touched by another person in a beneficial way, such as during a massage or facial treatment, promotes natural hormones, such as endorphins, oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin.

Featured image courtesy of Chelsea shapouri on Unsplash