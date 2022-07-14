Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Bhakti Wong

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Bhakti Wong.

Mindful Mentor: Bhakti Wong

Bhakti Wong is a somatic therapist and teacher, a journey that evolved naturally. Although initially working in the corporate world, she left to pursue motherhood, yoga and mindfulness almost 20 years ago. Her journey has taken her across continents, learning with various healers to understand and spread the message of the importance of wellbeing.

Bhakti Wong

Tell us about what you do.

A somatic therapist addresses the emotional memories in your body. As opposed to a psychologist, or cognitive behaviour therapy, which can be more mental-body focused, a somatic therapist works with what the physical body is carrying. It’s a client-centred healing session where the client and the therapist work together to find answers, discovering what and why your body is experiencing whatever it is that it’s experiencing.

What does wellness mean to you?

Wellness to me is a way of being; and for me, that way is simple and whole. What’s sacred is often simple. Bringing up the spirit in people’s hearts. Dealing with the essential. The body always remembers. Our biography becomes our biology.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

Somatic: not many people know that word, so that’s already a big obstacle. Somatic therapy is not even conceived as a concept for there to be a misconception. Trying it does require the client to take a huge leap of faith. The obstacle for alternative healing is that it’s too heavy and appears so mythical, so mysterious, so out of reach, making it so precious and only available to a few enlightened, lucky or privileged ones. I’d love to have a world where healers are mainstream, just as you’d see a doctor or a dentist – that people will know who to go to and where to go to heal what’s bothering them.

