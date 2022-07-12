Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Brian Lai

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Brian Lai.

Mindful Mentor: Brian Lai

Australian Brian Lai embarked on a career in finance before quitting the industry in 2011 to become a film producer. After arriving in Hong Kong in 2014, he experienced burnout, anxiety and various mental and physical health issues. That was when he discovered Vipassana meditation and Wim Hof’s breathing methods. While originally exploring breathwork for his own benefit, he realised how impactful the practice was for others and decided to start out on

a new journey as a breathwork specialist.

Brian Lai at a workshop

Tell us about what you do.

As a breathwork coach, my goal is to educate and share the power of breathwork with as many as people as possible, starting in Hong Kong and Asia. Experts estimate that 80 percent of people breathe sub- optimally and, in many cases, dysfunctionally – negatively impacting their performance and health. Most people are oblivious to the amount of power and control they have over themselves by training their breath. It’s one of the largest returns on investment and lowest-hanging fruits in improving a person’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

What does wellness mean to you and how do you incorporate it into your role?

Wellness to me means maintaining hormesis, that is, the body’s optimal state of being – a state of balance, flow and harmony with ourselves and those around us. We don’t have much control over events that are outside of ourselves, but we do have the opportunity to control our response and in that space lies our growth and evolution. What I teach are the tools that allow us to train this ability and ultimately develop the power to choose our response.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

A common misconception is that a large focus on what I do is cold immersion training (ice baths, cold showers or cryotherapy). It only seems that way because most of the pictures shared on social media from my sessions are selfies taken during the ice bath. The reality is that the majority of the sessions and focus is on breathwork, and dealing with stress and achieving peak performance. Most of my sessions don’t involve cold immersion.

Brian Lai

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

When I began in 2017, the landscape of breathwork in Hong Kong was largely non-existent, despite the practice’s Eastern roots. My goal was to bring breathwork to the mainstream, help demystify it with science and make it a practical tool available to anyone. I remember reaching out to 70 or so places when I started and only receiving a couple of responses, but with those limited opportunities, my practice has begun to grow through word of mouth over the years. Otherwise, perhaps the biggest hurdle was my personal fear of public speaking. It took me a year of regular coaching before that fear was under control.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Begin paying attention to how you’re breathing throughout the day. Our breathing is linked to every system and function of the human body and when we breathe sub-optimally, it can negatively impact our health in many ways. Although each situation may be different, try your best to breathe through your nose, calmly, lightly and deeply from the diaphragm. If you notice yourself either mouth breathing, shallow breathing or unconsciously holding your breath then shift the breath back to nasal.

