Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Gianne Chan

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Gianne Chan.

Mindful Mentor: Gianne Chan

A health and wellness advocate, Gianne Chan is the founder of Calmed & Co, which provides affordable wellness solutions. She previously suffered from depression and anxiety, leading her to launch her businesses to proactively help others going through similar situations.

Gianne Chan

What does wellness mean to you and how do you incorporate it into your role?

Wellness was formerly an unfamiliar term to me, but now I understand it’s not simply a gimmick or a tagline, but a lifelong goal to be pursued step-by-step by building healthy habits and performing consistently. Now I mediate daily and use my own Calmed supplement patches to support my mind, body and sleep.

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

The biggest hurdle was being courageous enough to come out and share my own stories and my journey. I was hesitant about sharing my struggles, as I was worried I’d be judged by people who didn’t understand. What helped my breakthrough was sharing my stories with friends in person; surprisingly, most of them were very supportive and encouraged me to start my brand.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Take a step back and find your life purpose – you’ll see the world differently.

Check out our full list of mindful mentors here

Featured image courtesy of Crystalweed cannabis on Unsplash