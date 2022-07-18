Hong Kong’s Top Wellness Practitioners: Johannes Pong

With restrictions and quarantine orders going up and down almost seasonally, and meditation classes or sound-bowl healing becoming preferred pastimes, the wellness sector has really found its stride. We get advice from nine key individuals and hears about misconceptions and hurdles. Today, we speak with Johannes Pong.

Mindful Mentor: Johannes Pong

A food and travel writer-turned-shamanic healer, Johannes Pong works to remove fear, getting rid of clients’ deep- rooted childhood traumas, psychic darts and parasites. He also helps retrieves “power animals” for his clients – a spiritual exploration offering grounding and protection.

What are the common misconceptions people have about what you do?

That I’m serving ayahuasca or other forms of plant medicine. They’re powerful, indeed, but they’re not for everyone or every occasion. Tripping is for amateurs; journeying is for professionals. Shamans set an intent, purpose or mission designed in advance before a journey, usually for empowerment or the healing of a client.

Another misconception would be thinking that a hands- on session is better than remote healing. It’s quantum; there’s no limit of time and space with spiritual healing. I don’t have to be physically near a client in order for the healing to work. I sometimes find distant healing more effective than hands-on, and some clients have even reported more profound results – most likely because I’m not distracted by my conscious mind thinking, “Am I presentable enough? Is the client too hot or cold?” I’m just drumming and rattling in my own ritual space, getting into a trance state for healing to begin.

Also, shamanism isn’t some new-age nonsense. It’s the oldest method on the planet for us humans to reach non-ordinary reality with sonic-driven techniques.

What does wellness mean to you?

The spiritual aspect is most important for any sort of holistic “wellness”. If you’re not dealing at that level with the root causes, you’re just dealing with the emotional, mental and physical symptoms.

What was your biggest hurdle when starting out?

Nothing, really. I listened to my intuition and went to Bali to study Core Shamanism in 2019 because I felt I needed to learn a practical healing modality that could help people during the protest. Then 2020 happened and everyone wanted healing.

What advice would you give stressed-out Hongkongers?

Sit, connect with your “self” and meditate. Seriously. It’s our cultural heritage.

